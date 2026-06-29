25 Year Old Tourist Holidaying With Friends Dies in Swimming Pool Accident at Malvan Resort

A 25-year-old tourist died after diving into a shallow swimming pool at a resort in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district. A video of the tragic incident has since gone viral on social media. According to reports, the man, identified as Shrenik Milind Takale, had gone on a vacation to Malvan with his friends and was staying at a resort. When the incident occurred, some of his friends were in their room while others were swimming with him.

How Did Shrenik Milind Takale Die in the Pool?

According to the police, Takale was vacationing with a group of nine friends when the incident occurred at the resort where they were staying. In the video, Takale can be seen climbing to a height of around eight to ten feet before diving headfirst into a section of the swimming pool meant for children. The pool was reportedly only four feet deep, causing his head to strike the bottom with immense force. Takale sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot.

Why Visitors Must Check a Pool’s Depth Before Diving

The incident has raised serious concerns about the dangers of diving into shallow pools meant for children. Authorities have advised visitors to always check a pool’s depth before diving and to avoid jumping headfirst into shallow water. This incident serves as a grim reminder of how a young man lost his life by not realizing the consequences of diving into a shallow pool. Because the water was just four feet deep, diving headfirst led to severe, catastrophic head injuries that resulted in his immediate death.

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