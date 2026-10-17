26-Year-Old Dies as Car Hits Divider, Flips Several Times on Way to Lucknow Birthday Party, 4 Seriously Injured

A birthday celebration turned tragic before five friends could reach Lucknow. A speeding Tata Tigor lost control on Rae Bareli Road, crashed into a divider and overturned several times before landing in the opposite lane around 1 am on Saturday. The accident killed 26-year-old Utkarsh Pandey and left his four friends seriously injured.

The crash occurred near the Omaxe Metro City Cut, in front of the Kalli West police outpost. The five friends, all residents of Raipur in Rae Bareli’s Kotwali Nagar area, were travelling to Lucknow to attend a friend’s birthday party when the car went out of control.

Rae Bareli Road Accident: Car Overturns Several Times After Hitting Divider

According to police, the car struck the road divider before overturning repeatedly and coming to a halt in the opposite lane. The vehicle was badly damaged in the impact, leaving one of the occupants trapped inside.

The crash left all five occupants injured. Four men were lying on the road, while Utkarsh remained trapped inside the wreckage.

Locals Join Police to Rescue Trapped Passenger

Police personnel and local residents worked together to rescue the young man trapped inside the damaged car. The injured friends were subsequently taken by ambulance to the PGI Trauma Centre in Lucknow.

The incident triggered an emergency response as rescuers worked to get the occupants out of the wreckage and arrange medical assistance.

Doctors Declare Utkarsh Pandey Dead at PGI Trauma Centre

Doctors at the PGI Trauma Centre declared Utkarsh Pandey dead after he was brought in for treatment. His four friends, identified as Anurag Shukla, Arpit Tripathi, Nir Shukla and Suraj Tripathi, sustained serious injuries.

Their families later arrived in Lucknow and shifted the four injured men to a private hospital for further treatment. They are currently undergoing treatment.

Families Arrive in Lucknow After Friends Leave Home for Birthday Party

The accident left the families devastated, as the young men had reportedly left Rae Bareli saying they would return soon. Their relatives had no idea that the journey to Lucknow would end in tragedy before they reached their destination.

PGI Kotwali Inspector Sunil Singh said the damaged car had been brought to the police station. Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the accident. The exact cause of the crash has not yet been established.