26-Year-Old Man, 46-Year-Old Married Woman, 9 Days In Hotel Room- Both Found Dead; What’s Behind Bahraich Hotel Mystery?

A 46-year-old married woman from Gautam Buddh Nagar and her 27-year-old partner from Shravasti were found hanging inside a hotel room in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district, police said. The incident came to light after hotel staff noticed that there had been no activity from the room since morning.

Both Checked Into Hotel as Husband and Wife

According to police, the deceased were identified as Pinky, a resident of the Dankaur area of Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Rinku, a resident of the Ikauna area of Shravasti. Police said the two checked into a hotel in the Kotwali Nagar area on September 22, allegedly posing as husband and wife. Rinku had reportedly brought Pinky to Bahraich a few days earlier. Reports said the two were in a relationship and had allegedly developed a connection through social media. Pinky was married, and her family had reportedly informed police that Rinku had taken her away from Noida.

Hotel Staff Raised Alarm

According to the police, hotel personnel became suspicious after noticing that there had been no activity inside the room since the morning. The hotel operator subsequently alerted the authorities. A police team reached the spot and, in the presence of videographers, opened the room. The two were found hanging inside, police said.

FSL Team Examines Scene

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called to the hotel to examine the scene and collect evidence. Police have begun an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths. Officials said the exact circumstances would become clearer after the post-mortem examination reports are received. Police are also examining the couple’s movements, their relationship and other circumstances leading up to their deaths.

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