LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > 26-Year-Old Man, 46-Year-Old Married Woman, 9 Days In Hotel Room- Both Found Dead; What’s Behind Bahraich Hotel Mystery?

26-Year-Old Man, 46-Year-Old Married Woman, 9 Days In Hotel Room- Both Found Dead; What’s Behind Bahraich Hotel Mystery?

The two had reportedly checked into the hotel posing as husband and wife. Police have launched an investigation, while the exact circumstances of their deaths are awaited in the post-mortem report.

Photo: Canva
Photo: Canva

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 16:32 IST

A 46-year-old married woman from Gautam Buddh Nagar and her 27-year-old partner from Shravasti were found hanging inside a hotel room in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district, police said. The incident came to light after hotel staff noticed that there had been no activity from the room since morning.

Both Checked Into Hotel as Husband and Wife

According to police, the deceased were identified as Pinky, a resident of the Dankaur area of Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Rinku, a resident of the Ikauna area of Shravasti. Police said the two checked into a hotel in the Kotwali Nagar area on September 22, allegedly posing as husband and wife. Rinku had reportedly brought Pinky to Bahraich a few days earlier. Reports said the two were in a relationship and had allegedly developed a connection through social media. Pinky was married, and her family had reportedly informed police that Rinku had taken her away from Noida.

You Might Be Interested In

Hotel Staff Raised Alarm

According to the police, hotel personnel became suspicious after noticing that there had been no activity inside the room since the morning. The hotel operator subsequently alerted the authorities. A police team reached the spot and, in the presence of videographers, opened the room. The two were found hanging inside, police said.

FSL Team Examines Scene

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called to the hotel to examine the scene and collect evidence. Police have begun an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths. Officials said the exact circumstances would become clearer after the post-mortem examination reports are received. Police are also examining the couple’s movements, their relationship and other circumstances leading up to their deaths.
Also Read: Bouncer’s Body Found In Drain, Sent Wife Photo From Auto Then Vanished: Mysterious Death Sparks Murder Suspicion

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

26-Year-Old Man, 46-Year-Old Married Woman, 9 Days In Hotel Room- Both Found Dead; What’s Behind Bahraich Hotel Mystery?
Tags: 26-year-old man46-year-old womanBahraich hotel deathBahraich hotel mysteryBahraich newscouple found deadhotel room deathPinky Rinku caseUttar pradesh news

RELATED News

Masked Man Raped Woman at Gunpoint in Bhubaneswar, Sister Away, Landlord Lived Upstairs: Police Detained Suspect

Neighbour Lures Woman On Pretext To Help Settle Dispute With Live-In Partner After Fight; Takes Her To Secluded Spot Where Three Men Gang-Rape Her

Watch: CM Vijay Turns Bus Conductor In Viral Video, Hands Out Free Tickets To Women — Here’s Why

Truck Rams Into Tempo In Amravati, 7 Killed And 19 Injured In Deadly Crash

Wife, Lover Plot Husband’s Murder, Bike Set Ablaze Outside Home, CCTV Exposes Death Plot Against Andhra BJP Leader

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Kirti Sharma? From ₹60,000 Loan to Asian Games Gold | Jind Archer Whose Father Took ₹60,000 Loan to Buy Her a Bow

26-Year-Old Man, 46-Year-Old Married Woman, 9 Days In Hotel Room- Both Found Dead; What’s Behind Bahraich Hotel Mystery?

Cube Highways Trust raises Rs.1,150 crore through AAA-rated NCDs

Who is Parveen Hooda? Haryana Boxer Comes on Top in Thriller to Win Asian Games 2026 Gold

India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026 Gold Medal Match: What Happens If Rain Washes Out The Final In Nisshin? Explained

Bouncer’s Body Found In Drain, Sent Wife Photo From Auto Then Vanished: Mysterious Death Sparks Murder Suspicion

Rooted in Jaipur, Growing Across India: Brand ‘Jaipur Kurti’ Enters Its Next Growth Chapter

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026: How To Get Instant Discount, Extra Cashback And Early Bird Deals; Check Card Offers

77-Year-Old Man Calls ChatGPT “Sir” In Every Message, His Viral Chats Win The Internet

Ultravibrant Integrated Energy Limited Filed DRHP With SEBI

26-Year-Old Man, 46-Year-Old Married Woman, 9 Days In Hotel Room- Both Found Dead; What’s Behind Bahraich Hotel Mystery?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

26-Year-Old Man, 46-Year-Old Married Woman, 9 Days In Hotel Room- Both Found Dead; What’s Behind Bahraich Hotel Mystery?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

26-Year-Old Man, 46-Year-Old Married Woman, 9 Days In Hotel Room- Both Found Dead; What’s Behind Bahraich Hotel Mystery?
26-Year-Old Man, 46-Year-Old Married Woman, 9 Days In Hotel Room- Both Found Dead; What’s Behind Bahraich Hotel Mystery?
26-Year-Old Man, 46-Year-Old Married Woman, 9 Days In Hotel Room- Both Found Dead; What’s Behind Bahraich Hotel Mystery?
26-Year-Old Man, 46-Year-Old Married Woman, 9 Days In Hotel Room- Both Found Dead; What’s Behind Bahraich Hotel Mystery?
26-Year-Old Man, 46-Year-Old Married Woman, 9 Days In Hotel Room- Both Found Dead; What’s Behind Bahraich Hotel Mystery?

QUICK LINKS