26-Year-Old Man Fakes Own Kidnapping In Bihar, Demands Rs 1 Lakh Ransom From Family; Police Expose Plot

In a shocking incident from Purnia district of Bihar, a 26-year-old man allegedly staged his own kidnapping and demanded a ransom of ₹1 lakh from his family to meet his financial needs. The police investigation revealed that no kidnapping had taken place and that the man had fabricated the entire story to extort money from his relatives. The case was solved after an extensive search involving CCTV footage analysis and technical investigation. Baisi SDPO Jitendra Pandey shared details of the case during a press conference.

Family Reports Alleged Kidnapping

According to police, Abdul Karim, a resident of Baghdar village under the Amour police station area, informed authorities that his approximately 26-year-old son, Saba Zafar, had gone missing from home. The family subsequently received information over a mobile phone claiming that Saba had been kidnapped. A ransom of ₹1 lakh was allegedly demanded in exchange for his release, prompting the family to approach the police.

Special Police Team Launched Search Operation

Considering the seriousness of the complaint, a special police team was formed under the directions of the Purnia Superintendent of Police and the leadership of Baisi SDPO-cum-Additional Superintendent of Police Jitendra Pandey. The team included Amour SHO Amjad Ali, Rauta SHO Hari Lal, Sub-Inspector Bhagirath Kumar and other personnel. With assistance from the District Intelligence Unit (DIU), officers examined CCTV footage from toll plazas, railway stations and several other locations. After an extensive search throughout the night, the police successfully traced and recovered Saba Zafar safely.

Investigation Exposes Fake Kidnapping Story

During questioning, police discovered that Saba had allegedly fabricated the kidnapping story himself. According to investigators, he needed money and devised the plan to obtain funds from his family by pretending to be a kidnapping victim. Police said technical and physical investigations, along with CCTV footage analysis, helped expose the alleged deception.

Case Registered Against Accused

A case has been registered against Saba Zafar under Amour Police Station Case No. 457/26, and further legal proceedings are underway. Police have urged citizens not to provide false or misleading information, warning that fabricated complaints waste valuable resources and divert personnel from genuine emergencies. Authorities also noted that providing false information can invite legal action.

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