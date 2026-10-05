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Home > Regionals News > 26-Year-Old Noida Man Dies After Fall From Third Floor, Was Suffering From Depression, Gaur City-1 Death Raises High-Rise Safety Questions

26-Year-Old Noida Man Dies After Fall From Third Floor, Was Suffering From Depression, Gaur City-1 Death Raises High-Rise Safety Questions

A 26-year-old man died after falling from a height at Greater Noida’s Gaur City-1. Police said he had reportedly been dealing with depression, while the circumstances behind the fall are being investigated.

26-year-old man dies after falling from Gaur City-1 (Representative Image)
26-year-old man dies after falling from Gaur City-1 (Representative Image)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 17:22 IST

A man aged 26 years died due to a fall from a height in Greater Noida’s Gaur City-1 on October 5. This accident has again brought the issue of safety measures in residential societies, as the police are also trying to probe into the reasons behind the death. Bisrakh police got a report regarding the matter via Dial-112. As per the report initially submitted by the police, a young man fell from the third floor of First Avenue, Gaur City-1, and sustained serious injuries.

A Fall, An Emergency Call And Then A Death

The police immediately rushed to the spot after getting the information, and the injured person was taken to the hospital, where he took his last breath. The name of the victim is Pulkit Gautam, son of Roshan Lal of First Avenue, Gaur City-1. He was aged about 26 years. As per the police report, the initial information suggests that Pulkit was suffering from depression for quite some time. The exact reason for this fall has yet to be known.

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Third Floor Or 24th Floor? Police Version Differs

One detail has emerged as an important point in the investigation. Some early reports and social media posts reportedly claimed that the man had fallen or jumped from a 24-storey building. However, the official police information currently records the incident as a fall from the third floor. This difference is significant, and the exact height and circumstances of the fall are expected to become clearer as the police investigation progresses. No final conclusion has been given about what happened before the fall.

Body Sent For Postmortem As Probe Continues

Bisrakh police have sent the body for post-mortem. Legal action is underway through the investigation process. Once the post-mortem is done, it will help the investigators in determining the exact circumstances under which the person died.

Gaur City Incident Brings High-Rise Safety Back Into Focus

This particular incident has also brought back into focus the safety issues in the rapidly growing high-rise societies in Noida and Greater Noida. Places like Gaur City, Techzone, and other sectors in the twin cities have witnessed rapid growth of multi-story housing societies. Though these societies have state-of-the-art facilities, there have been frequent instances of falls from balconies, windows, terraces, and other such high places that have raised issues regarding physical safety as well as the psychological health of the people.

This incident highlights the necessity for creating awareness about persons suffering from prolonged mental distress. As of now, the police haven’t made any final declaration about the cause of this particular incident.

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26-Year-Old Noida Man Dies After Fall From Third Floor, Was Suffering From Depression, Gaur City-1 Death Raises High-Rise Safety Questions
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26-Year-Old Noida Man Dies After Fall From Third Floor, Was Suffering From Depression, Gaur City-1 Death Raises High-Rise Safety Questions

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26-Year-Old Noida Man Dies After Fall From Third Floor, Was Suffering From Depression, Gaur City-1 Death Raises High-Rise Safety Questions

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26-Year-Old Noida Man Dies After Fall From Third Floor, Was Suffering From Depression, Gaur City-1 Death Raises High-Rise Safety Questions
26-Year-Old Noida Man Dies After Fall From Third Floor, Was Suffering From Depression, Gaur City-1 Death Raises High-Rise Safety Questions
26-Year-Old Noida Man Dies After Fall From Third Floor, Was Suffering From Depression, Gaur City-1 Death Raises High-Rise Safety Questions
26-Year-Old Noida Man Dies After Fall From Third Floor, Was Suffering From Depression, Gaur City-1 Death Raises High-Rise Safety Questions
26-Year-Old Noida Man Dies After Fall From Third Floor, Was Suffering From Depression, Gaur City-1 Death Raises High-Rise Safety Questions

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