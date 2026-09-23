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Home > Regionals News > 26-Year-Old Woman Marries Muslim Man Against Father’s Wishes: What Allahabad HC Ruled On Her Choice

26-Year-Old Woman Marries Muslim Man Against Father’s Wishes: What Allahabad HC Ruled On Her Choice

A 26-year-old Ghaziabad woman told the Allahabad High Court she wanted to live with her Muslim husband. The court said an adult has the right to choose a life partner and directed police to protect the couple.

Image: AI-generated
Image: AI-generated

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last updated: Wed 2026-09-23 15:59 IST

The Allahabad High Court has allowed a 26-year-old woman from Ghaziabad to leave her father’s custody and live with her husband, Akbar Khan. Justice Sandeep Jain passed the order on Tuesday while hearing a habeas corpus petition related to Sonika Chauhan. The petition was filed in September 2025.

Chauhan was produced before the court by a sub-inspector and a woman constable from Indirapuram police station. During her interaction with the court, Chauhan said she had completed her BA and was 26 years old. She told the court that she had married Khan and wanted to live with him.

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Woman Says Father Confined Her Over Marriage

Chauhan alleged that her father had confined her at home because he did not approve of her marriage. Khan was also present before the court. He expressed his willingness to live with Chauhan.

Against her daughter’s claim, her father, Lakshman Singh Chauhan, stated that she was being coerced to do so because her husband had threatened and blackmailed her. The court had interactions with the lady, her husband and her father prior to passing its judgment.

Court Upholds Right to Choose Life Partner

It was ruled by the High Court that a person who has reached the age of majority has the right to freely choose his/her life partner and live as per his/her wish. The court stated that the choice is entirely personal and parents or family members cannot have any control or dictation over this. Hence, it was stated that “Chauhan was at liberty to live with Khan.”

Police Asked To Protect Couple

Moreover, the court also asked the police to ensure proper protection for the couple and not allow any interference from family members in their marital life. This is based on the fact that she personally came to the court and pleaded for permission to stay with her husband despite opposition from her family members.

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26-Year-Old Woman Marries Muslim Man Against Father’s Wishes: What Allahabad HC Ruled On Her Choice
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26-Year-Old Woman Marries Muslim Man Against Father’s Wishes: What Allahabad HC Ruled On Her Choice

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26-Year-Old Woman Marries Muslim Man Against Father’s Wishes: What Allahabad HC Ruled On Her Choice
26-Year-Old Woman Marries Muslim Man Against Father’s Wishes: What Allahabad HC Ruled On Her Choice
26-Year-Old Woman Marries Muslim Man Against Father’s Wishes: What Allahabad HC Ruled On Her Choice
26-Year-Old Woman Marries Muslim Man Against Father’s Wishes: What Allahabad HC Ruled On Her Choice
26-Year-Old Woman Marries Muslim Man Against Father’s Wishes: What Allahabad HC Ruled On Her Choice

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