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Home > Regionals News > 26/11 Mumbai Attacks: Accused Tahawwur Rana to Get Medical Treatment at AIIMS; NIA Court Allows Access to Law Books

26/11 Mumbai Attacks: Accused Tahawwur Rana to Get Medical Treatment at AIIMS; NIA Court Allows Access to Law Books

In a separate relief, the court also allowed his request for access to legal reference books in accordance with the jail manual. The permitted books include the Criminal Law Manual, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Evidence Act. The applications were moved by advocate Nishant Singh, who appeared as amicus curiae in the matter.

Tahawwur Rana medical treatment, 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, AIIMS medical examination, Tihar Jail, NIA special court order. (Pic: ANI)
Tahawwur Rana medical treatment, 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, AIIMS medical examination, Tihar Jail, NIA special court order. (Pic: ANI)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Sun 2026-11-15 00:50 IST

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Delhi has directed the Tihar Jail authorities to ensure complete medical care for 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The court has also asked jail authorities to arrange for his medical examination.
 
The order was passed on Saturday after Rana approached the court citing health problems related to his ears, nose, throat (ENT) orthopaedic issues. Special Judge (NIA) Prashant Sharma allowed two applications moved on Rana’s behalf and directed the jail authorities to facilitate his treatment.
 
The court also ordered the jail administration to provide Rana with his complete medical records, including details of the treatment he received while in custody in the United States. Rana is currently lodged in the high-security ward of Tihar Jail in Delhi.
 
In a separate relief, the court also allowed his request for access to legal reference books in accordance with the jail manual. The permitted books include the Criminal Law Manual, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Evidence Act. The applications were moved by advocate Nishant Singh, who appeared as amicus curiae in the matter.
 
Rana was extradited from the United States to India in April 2025, following years of legal proceedings, and has remained in Tihar Jail since then. The NIA had taken him into custody after his arrival in Delhi in connection with the conspiracy behind the November 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.
 
The agency filed its first supplementary chargesheet against Rana before the special NIA court in July 2025. According to the NIA, the case concerns an alleged conspiracy involving Rana, David Coleman Headley and other members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami (HUJI) to carry out terror attacks in different parts of India.
 
The Mumbai attacks on November 26, 2008, left 166 people dead and more than 238 injured. 
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26/11 Mumbai Attacks: Accused Tahawwur Rana to Get Medical Treatment at AIIMS; NIA Court Allows Access to Law Books

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26/11 Mumbai Attacks: Accused Tahawwur Rana to Get Medical Treatment at AIIMS; NIA Court Allows Access to Law Books

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26/11 Mumbai Attacks: Accused Tahawwur Rana to Get Medical Treatment at AIIMS; NIA Court Allows Access to Law Books

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26/11 Mumbai Attacks: Accused Tahawwur Rana to Get Medical Treatment at AIIMS; NIA Court Allows Access to Law Books
26/11 Mumbai Attacks: Accused Tahawwur Rana to Get Medical Treatment at AIIMS; NIA Court Allows Access to Law Books
26/11 Mumbai Attacks: Accused Tahawwur Rana to Get Medical Treatment at AIIMS; NIA Court Allows Access to Law Books
26/11 Mumbai Attacks: Accused Tahawwur Rana to Get Medical Treatment at AIIMS; NIA Court Allows Access to Law Books
26/11 Mumbai Attacks: Accused Tahawwur Rana to Get Medical Treatment at AIIMS; NIA Court Allows Access to Law Books

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