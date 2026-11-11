27-Year-Old Auto Driver Stabbed To Death In Broad Daylight In Chennai Over 4-Year-Old Rivalry, Four History-Sheeters Arrested

Late night of November 10 witnessed the brutal murder of Sivakumar, who at 27 years of age had been running an auto rickshaw in Raja Annamalaipuram of Chennai. This was just another spot for him in his routine workday that fell under the jurisdiction of Abiramapuram police station.

And then four people arrived in the area riding their motorcycles, and everything changed instantly for him.

The Attack

According to the police report, the four people stabbed Sivakumar with the help of knives and then escaped the spot. Fortunately, they did not kill him on the spot. The people in the vicinity managed to get him into the hospital which became a fight against time.

From One Hospital to Another

First, the victim was admitted to the Royapettah Government Hospital; then as he needed advanced medical care, he was taken to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where he passed away.

A Mother’s Complaint and a Quick Response

His mother filed a complaint, and police first registered a case of attempt to murder. The case moved fast from there. Police arrested the four accused, named as Lokanathan, Veera, Ajith and Ramu, within a few hours of the incident.

After Sivakumar died, the charges were altered to murder. Further investigation is under way, the Greater Chennai Police said in a statement.

The Old Quarrel at the Center

Why him, and why then? Preliminary investigation points to an old clash. Police say the fatal attack was a fallout of a fight between Sivakumar and Lokanathan that took place about three years ago.

This is the police’s early finding. It is not a proven motive, and it has not been tested in court.

The Questions That Remain

The statement leaves several things unsaid. Police have not described what happened in the earlier clash or what kept the enmity alive for three years, and they have not explained why the attack came on this particular evening. The role of each of the other three men is not spelled out, and nothing has been said about whether the weapons have been recovered or whether anyone else was involved. The accused have not given their side in public, and it is not known what they told police after their arrest.

Why Such Cases Get Notice

The incident took place in a public area, where the victim was sitting in his car, and the culprits could be caught after a few hours. The speed will play a crucial role in the courtroom, where the police will need to prove that each person is responsible for the crime through the use of evidence. The earlier disagreement will justify the motive behind the murder, but it does not prove anything.

What Is Going to Happen

The police will further investigate the case, which will include interrogations of the accused persons, retrieval of weapons and cars, and statement from the witnesses. There will be a chargesheet next. At present, the accused persons are suspects of a murder case, and the court will use the evidence to determine the guilt of each of them. For the family of Sivakumar, the arrest solves one of the questions.

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