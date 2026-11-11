LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > 27-Year-Old Auto Driver Stabbed To Death In Broad Daylight In Chennai Over 4-Year-Old Rivalry, Four History-Sheeters Arrested

27-Year-Old Auto Driver Stabbed To Death In Broad Daylight In Chennai Over 4-Year-Old Rivalry, Four History-Sheeters Arrested

A 27-year-old auto driver, Sivakumar, was allegedly hacked to death by four men in Chennai over a three-year-old rivalry. Police have arrested Loganathan, Veera, Ajith and Ramu, who have been remanded in judicial custody.

27-Year-Old Auto Driver Stabbed To Death In Broad Daylight In Chennai Over 4-Year-Old Rivalry, Four History-Sheeters Arrested
27-Year-Old Auto Driver Stabbed To Death In Broad Daylight In Chennai Over 4-Year-Old Rivalry, Four History-Sheeters Arrested

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-11-11 16:58 IST

Late night of November 10 witnessed the brutal murder of Sivakumar, who at 27 years of age had been running an auto rickshaw in Raja Annamalaipuram of Chennai. This was just another spot for him in his routine workday that fell under the jurisdiction of Abiramapuram police station.

And then four people arrived in the area riding their motorcycles, and everything changed instantly for him.

You Might Be Interested In

The Attack

According to the police report, the four people stabbed Sivakumar with the help of knives and then escaped the spot. Fortunately, they did not kill him on the spot. The people in the vicinity managed to get him into the hospital which became a fight against time.

From One Hospital to Another

First, the victim was admitted to the Royapettah Government Hospital; then as he needed advanced medical care, he was taken to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where he passed away.

A Mother’s Complaint and a Quick Response

His mother filed a complaint, and police first registered a case of attempt to murder. The case moved fast from there. Police arrested the four accused, named as Lokanathan, Veera, Ajith and Ramu, within a few hours of the incident.

After Sivakumar died, the charges were altered to murder. Further investigation is under way, the Greater Chennai Police said in a statement.

The Old Quarrel at the Center

Why him, and why then? Preliminary investigation points to an old clash. Police say the fatal attack was a fallout of a fight between Sivakumar and Lokanathan that took place about three years ago.

This is the police’s early finding. It is not a proven motive, and it has not been tested in court.

The Questions That Remain

The statement leaves several things unsaid. Police have not described what happened in the earlier clash or what kept the enmity alive for three years, and they have not explained why the attack came on this particular evening. The role of each of the other three men is not spelled out, and nothing has been said about whether the weapons have been recovered or whether anyone else was involved. The accused have not given their side in public, and it is not known what they told police after their arrest.

Why Such Cases Get Notice

The incident took place in a public area, where the victim was sitting in his car, and the culprits could be caught after a few hours. The speed will play a crucial role in the courtroom, where the police will need to prove that each person is responsible for the crime through the use of evidence. The earlier disagreement will justify the motive behind the murder, but it does not prove anything.

What Is Going to Happen

The police will further investigate the case, which will include interrogations of the accused persons, retrieval of weapons and cars, and statement from the witnesses. There will be a chargesheet next. At present, the accused persons are suspects of a murder case, and the court will use the evidence to determine the guilt of each of them. For the family of Sivakumar, the arrest solves one of the questions.

Also Read: 3-Year-Old Allegedly Beaten, Ears Twisted For Wetting Pants At Kerala Anganwadi; Parents Allege Trauma- How Was The Incident Exposed?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

27-Year-Old Auto Driver Stabbed To Death In Broad Daylight In Chennai Over 4-Year-Old Rivalry, Four History-Sheeters Arrested

RELATED News

Several Women Trapped as Lift Collapses in Nashik Apartment, Rescue Teams Rush In; Technical Failure Suspected, Here’s What We Know About the Accident

Two 12-Year-Old Girls Drown in Under-Construction Pond in Gurugram’s Sector 71

Terrorists Target CRPF In J&K’s Kulgam, 3 Security Personnel Injured, Shifted To GMC Anantnag

3-Year-Old Allegedly Beaten, Ears Twisted For Wetting Pants At Kerala Anganwadi; Parents Allege Trauma- How Was The Incident Exposed?

After Acquittal By Allahabad High Court, Rampur CRPF Camp Attack Accused Shot Dead Near Police Station

LATEST NEWS

Diljit Dosanjh’s Coachella 2027 Return Puts Him Alongside Madonna And Dua Lipa, But His Musical Journey Started Somewhere Very Different

27-Year-Old Auto Driver Stabbed To Death In Broad Daylight In Chennai Over 4-Year-Old Rivalry, Four History-Sheeters Arrested

Elitecon International secures exclusive all-India rights for Thailand’s Star Herb Pharma brands — PRIKKA, Fiberr, Star Cafe’ and Starella — taking the Group into packaged beverages and wellness

Rs 11.16 Lakh Recovery Dispute: Supreme Court Says Balance Sheet Entries Can Extend Limitation Period, Sets Aside Delhi HC Order

Brace Port targets to Double Revenue in FY 28; Strengthens Expansion Plans Through SageRoute Investment

Scarlet Witch Is Back, But Is She On The Avengers’ Side? VisionQuest Finale Hints At Doctor Doom’s Plan

Anupam Shukla Releases Halloween Special Music Video ‘Kaali Raat’

ORA Land Sells Out Phase 1 of Flagship BluBay Project in Karjat, Generating Rs 145 Crore in Revenue

Russian Fintech A7 Announces Plans to Expand Cross-Border Payment Options for India at Mumbai Summit

Caught On CCTV: Elderly Woman In Wheelchair Sits Outside Home, Dog Alerts Her By Barking; She Rushes Inside, What Happens Next Stuns Everyone

27-Year-Old Auto Driver Stabbed To Death In Broad Daylight In Chennai Over 4-Year-Old Rivalry, Four History-Sheeters Arrested

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

27-Year-Old Auto Driver Stabbed To Death In Broad Daylight In Chennai Over 4-Year-Old Rivalry, Four History-Sheeters Arrested

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

27-Year-Old Auto Driver Stabbed To Death In Broad Daylight In Chennai Over 4-Year-Old Rivalry, Four History-Sheeters Arrested
27-Year-Old Auto Driver Stabbed To Death In Broad Daylight In Chennai Over 4-Year-Old Rivalry, Four History-Sheeters Arrested
27-Year-Old Auto Driver Stabbed To Death In Broad Daylight In Chennai Over 4-Year-Old Rivalry, Four History-Sheeters Arrested
27-Year-Old Auto Driver Stabbed To Death In Broad Daylight In Chennai Over 4-Year-Old Rivalry, Four History-Sheeters Arrested
27-Year-Old Auto Driver Stabbed To Death In Broad Daylight In Chennai Over 4-Year-Old Rivalry, Four History-Sheeters Arrested

QUICK LINKS