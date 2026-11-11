LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > 27-Year-Old Manager Was Resting in His Room at Bihar Rehab Centre When a Patient Attacked Him With an Iron Rod, Here’s What Happened

27-Year-Old Manager Was Resting in His Room at Bihar Rehab Centre When a Patient Attacked Him With an Iron Rod, Here’s What Happened

A shocking incident at a Bihar de-addiction centre left 27-year-old manager Rahul Kumar dead after a patient allegedly struck his head with an iron gym rod. Police have detained the accused.

Rehab centre manager, 27, dies after a patient attacks him with a gym rod while he was resting
Rehab centre manager, 27, dies after a patient attacks him with a gym rod while he was resting

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-11-11 20:31 IST

An institution known for helping people battle addiction and lead a life of dignity became a scene of crime following a bizarre incident in Bihar. The 27-year-old manager of a rehabilitation centre breathed his last after he was attacked by one of the patients with an iron gym rod. The incident occurred at Muskan De-addiction and Rehabilitation Centre, Vishwakarma Tola, under the jurisdiction of Mathurapur police station.

Patient Attacks Manager While He Was Resting

Rahul Kumar was sleeping in his room when the incident occurred. According to the reports, one of the patients who was staying at the rehabilitation centre got hold of an iron gym rod and attacked him on the head. As a result of the assault, Rahul was left severely injured. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

You Might Be Interested In

Who Was Rahul Kumar?

Rahul Kumar was a 27-year-old man who was serving as the manager of Muskan De-addiction and Rehabilitation Centre. He was the son of Ram Janam Dubey, who hailed from Pakki Sarai in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar state.

Accused Patient Detained, Police Begin Investigation

The accused patient has been identified as Himanshu Kumar, son of Anil Poddar. He is a resident of Raghopur in Vaishali district. According to reports, Himanshu is stated to have a mental disability. Police detained him after the incident and began questioning him to establish what led to the attack.

Body Sent for Post-Mortem

After receiving information, Mathurapur SHO Dhananjay Kumar reached the rehabilitation centre with a police team. Officers inspected the crime scene and started investigating the incident. The police took Rahul’s body into custody and sent it for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances and motive behind the attack.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

27-Year-Old Manager Was Resting in His Room at Bihar Rehab Centre When a Patient Attacked Him With an Iron Rod, Here’s What Happened
Tags: biharcrime newshome-hero-pos-1muzaffarpurpolice investigationRahul KumarRehab Centre

RELATED News

CBI Walks Into Motihari Postal Office and Catches Senior Officer Red-Handed, Rs 50,000 Bribe Demand From Own Employee Exposed, Details Here

She Went to Buy Biscuits and Toffees But Never Made It Home: 4-Year-Old Girl Dies After Pickup Runs Her Over in Jaunpur

22-Year-Old College Student Molests Female Classmate After Spiking Her Drink With Sedatives At Mumbai Party – What Happened?

Watch Video: Just Talk To Me Once’! Man Shoots Himself Outside Ex-Fiancée’s Home After 10-Year Relationship Ends

Relief For First Visually Impaired Woman IAS Officer As CAT Sets Aside Transfer From Delhi To Arunachal Pradesh

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Samreen Kaur? The Woman Arshdeep Singh Is Set To Marry, Her Films, Career And Love Story

27-Year-Old Manager Was Resting in His Room at Bihar Rehab Centre When a Patient Attacked Him With an Iron Rod, Here’s What Happened

IPL 2027: Full List Of Players Traded Ahead Of Retention Deadline, Check New Teams And Salaries

Is Cardano a Good Investment? What Analysts Are Saying Right Now

Arshdeep Singh Gets Engaged To Samreen Kaur On Special 11:11 Date, Romantic New Zealand Photos Go Viral After MI Move

Sunil Chhetri Creates History, Becomes First Male Footballer Selected For FIFA Player Impact Programme

No More Long Road Journeys? Noida Metro Gets Major Expansion Boost as Centre Approves 8.44-Km Route With 5 New Stations

Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Viral Video: Did The Singer Propose With A Diamond Ring In Greece? Here’s The Truth

‘Duniya Hila Denge’: Arshdeep Singh Sends Fiery Message To MI Fans After Blockbuster Trade From PBKS

‘Plane Will Be Hijacked at 11:10 AM’: Chilling Note Found on Air India Flight Triggers Emergency Security Alert at Kolkata Airport

27-Year-Old Manager Was Resting in His Room at Bihar Rehab Centre When a Patient Attacked Him With an Iron Rod, Here’s What Happened

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

27-Year-Old Manager Was Resting in His Room at Bihar Rehab Centre When a Patient Attacked Him With an Iron Rod, Here’s What Happened

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

27-Year-Old Manager Was Resting in His Room at Bihar Rehab Centre When a Patient Attacked Him With an Iron Rod, Here’s What Happened
27-Year-Old Manager Was Resting in His Room at Bihar Rehab Centre When a Patient Attacked Him With an Iron Rod, Here’s What Happened
27-Year-Old Manager Was Resting in His Room at Bihar Rehab Centre When a Patient Attacked Him With an Iron Rod, Here’s What Happened
27-Year-Old Manager Was Resting in His Room at Bihar Rehab Centre When a Patient Attacked Him With an Iron Rod, Here’s What Happened
27-Year-Old Manager Was Resting in His Room at Bihar Rehab Centre When a Patient Attacked Him With an Iron Rod, Here’s What Happened

QUICK LINKS