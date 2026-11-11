27-Year-Old Manager Was Resting in His Room at Bihar Rehab Centre When a Patient Attacked Him With an Iron Rod, Here’s What Happened

An institution known for helping people battle addiction and lead a life of dignity became a scene of crime following a bizarre incident in Bihar. The 27-year-old manager of a rehabilitation centre breathed his last after he was attacked by one of the patients with an iron gym rod. The incident occurred at Muskan De-addiction and Rehabilitation Centre, Vishwakarma Tola, under the jurisdiction of Mathurapur police station.

Patient Attacks Manager While He Was Resting

Rahul Kumar was sleeping in his room when the incident occurred. According to the reports, one of the patients who was staying at the rehabilitation centre got hold of an iron gym rod and attacked him on the head. As a result of the assault, Rahul was left severely injured. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Who Was Rahul Kumar?

Rahul Kumar was a 27-year-old man who was serving as the manager of Muskan De-addiction and Rehabilitation Centre. He was the son of Ram Janam Dubey, who hailed from Pakki Sarai in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar state.

Accused Patient Detained, Police Begin Investigation

The accused patient has been identified as Himanshu Kumar, son of Anil Poddar. He is a resident of Raghopur in Vaishali district. According to reports, Himanshu is stated to have a mental disability. Police detained him after the incident and began questioning him to establish what led to the attack.

Body Sent for Post-Mortem

After receiving information, Mathurapur SHO Dhananjay Kumar reached the rehabilitation centre with a police team. Officers inspected the crime scene and started investigating the incident. The police took Rahul’s body into custody and sent it for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances and motive behind the attack.