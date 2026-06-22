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Home > Regionals News > 27-Year-Old Odisha Man’s Death After Thrissur Assault Exposes Illegal Racket In Kerala, 8 Arrested

27-Year-Old Odisha Man’s Death After Thrissur Assault Exposes Illegal Racket In Kerala, 8 Arrested

A 27-year-old migrant worker from Odisha, identified as Dhanpati Naik, died at the Government Medical College Hospital in Thrissur, Kerala, after being brutally assaulted during a payment dispute at an illegal sex work operation.

Odisha man killed in Kerala's Thrissur (Image: AI-generated)
Odisha man killed in Kerala's Thrissur (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-06-22 18:54 IST

The death of a 27-year-old man from Odisha after an alleged assault in Kerala’s Thrissur has triggered a wider investigation into an alleged brothel that was reportedly operating from a residential area in the city. The victim, identified as Danpat Naik from Odisha, died at Thrissur Medical College Hospital days after he was allegedly attacked following a dispute over payment at the establishment in Korappath on June 18. The case has not only raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the assault but has also drawn attention to the alleged illegal activities taking place in the neighbourhood.

According to reports, Naik and two of his friends, who all worked at a hotel on MG Road, had gone to the house seeking sexual services. Investigators said a disagreement over payment soon escalated into violence, leading to a brutal assault that left the Odisha native with severe injuries.

Odisha victim’s death puts focus on alleged brothel and violent payment dispute

As per reports, the police said an eight-member group, including men and women allegedly linked to the brothel, attacked the three men using hard objects after the argument broke out. Following the assault, the injured trio were reportedly dropped near their place of accommodation.

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The Odisha victim did not immediately seek medical help. However, his condition later deteriorated due to serious head injuries and internal bleeding. He was eventually admitted to Thrissur Medical College Hospital, where he died on Sunday. The death of the Odisha man has now become the centre of a major criminal investigation.

Case prompts calls for stricter monitoring of rented houses in Thrissur

Reports say that while reacting to the incident, Thrissur Mayor Dr Niji Justin said it was shocking that illegal activities, including an alleged brothel, were reportedly functioning in the middle of the city. She stressed that landlords must maintain proper records of tenants and inform the police about people living in rented properties.

The Mayor also said police should regularly inspect such residences to monitor activities and ensure proper living conditions, including sanitation standards. Referring to existing regulations, she said landlords are required to notify police before renting houses to migrant workers or employing them for domestic work, but alleged that these rules were not being properly enforced.

Odisha native’s death leads police to probe wider network behind operation

As per reports, Dr Justin said she would take up the matter with the police and seek a detailed investigation into the incident. She added that a lack of regular monitoring and enforcement of existing rules creates conditions where such incidents can occur.

Police have so far detained six people, including four women and two men, in connection with the case. Investigators believe one suspect has fled to Assam, while another remains absconding. Along with probing the death of the Odisha man, authorities are also investigating the larger network allegedly linked to the brothel operation in Thrissur.

Also Read: Who Was Gopal? Wanted Gangster Killed In Haryana Encounter After Opening Fire On Police    

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27-Year-Old Odisha Man’s Death After Thrissur Assault Exposes Illegal Racket In Kerala, 8 Arrested
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27-Year-Old Odisha Man’s Death After Thrissur Assault Exposes Illegal Racket In Kerala, 8 Arrested

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27-Year-Old Odisha Man’s Death After Thrissur Assault Exposes Illegal Racket In Kerala, 8 Arrested
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