27-Year-Old Woman, Lover Beat Husband To Death In Uttar Pradesh; Tried To Pass Death Off As Heart Attack

A shocking murder case has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, where a woman allegedly conspired with her boyfriend to kill her husband and initially passed off his death as a heart attack. The case surfaced after a conversation recovered from the victim’s mobile phone raised questions about his wife’s relationship with another man. The incident took place in the Lohia Nagar area. The victim, identified as 30-year-old Talib, had been married to 27-year-old Ilma, a beautician, for nearly four years. The couple had a three-year-old daughter.

Family Initially Believed It Was a Natural Death

According to police, Ilma informed her elder brother Akram that Talib had suddenly fallen ill after returning from work. She reportedly said he went to bed and died soon afterwards. With no immediate suspicion of foul play, the family proceeded with the burial. However, doubts about the circumstances of Talib’s death reportedly emerged later.

Hidden Mobile Phone Raises Suspicion

On October 1, Talib’s cousin Rais visited Ilma’s home and began looking for the victim’s phone. Ilma had allegedly hidden the device, but Rais eventually discovered it underneath some clothes. A conversation between Talib and Aman was reportedly found on the phone. Police said Talib had warned Aman not to contact his wife. The messages prompted the family to question Ilma more closely. During questioning, Ilma allegedly admitted to her role in the killing.

Police Reveal Alleged Murder Plan

Police said Ilma claimed that Talib would frequently assault her. Following an alleged assault on September 28, she reportedly contacted Aman. Aman allegedly reached the house with another person. The three then reportedly attacked Talib, after which Aman allegedly strangled him with a chunni. Police said Aman later assured Ilma that he would marry her.

Body To Be Exhumed for Autopsy

A report has been submitted to the district magistrate, according to police. The authorities plan to exhume Talib’s body on Tuesday and conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. Ilma remains under police surveillance while investigators continue to piece together the circumstances surrounding the alleged murder.

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