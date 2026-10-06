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Home > Regionals News > 27-Year-Old Woman, Lover Beat Husband To Death In Uttar Pradesh; Tried To Pass Death Off As Heart Attack

27-Year-Old Woman, Lover Beat Husband To Death In Uttar Pradesh; Tried To Pass Death Off As Heart Attack

A shocking Meerut murder case has emerged after a 27-year-old woman allegedly killed her 30-year-old husband with her lover and initially tried to pass off his death as a heart attack.

A hidden mobile phone and chats reportedly helped police uncover the alleged crime.
A hidden mobile phone and chats reportedly helped police uncover the alleged crime.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Tue 2026-10-06 22:14 IST

A shocking murder case has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, where a woman allegedly conspired with her boyfriend to kill her husband and initially passed off his death as a heart attack. The case surfaced after a conversation recovered from the victim’s mobile phone raised questions about his wife’s relationship with another man. The incident took place in the Lohia Nagar area. The victim, identified as 30-year-old Talib, had been married to 27-year-old Ilma, a beautician, for nearly four years. The couple had a three-year-old daughter.

Family Initially Believed It Was a Natural Death

According to police, Ilma informed her elder brother Akram that Talib had suddenly fallen ill after returning from work. She reportedly said he went to bed and died soon afterwards. With no immediate suspicion of foul play, the family proceeded with the burial. However, doubts about the circumstances of Talib’s death reportedly emerged later.

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Hidden Mobile Phone Raises Suspicion

On October 1, Talib’s cousin Rais visited Ilma’s home and began looking for the victim’s phone. Ilma had allegedly hidden the device, but Rais eventually discovered it underneath some clothes. A conversation between Talib and Aman was reportedly found on the phone. Police said Talib had warned Aman not to contact his wife. The messages prompted the family to question Ilma more closely. During questioning, Ilma allegedly admitted to her role in the killing.

Police Reveal Alleged Murder Plan

Police said Ilma claimed that Talib would frequently assault her. Following an alleged assault on September 28, she reportedly contacted Aman. Aman allegedly reached the house with another person. The three then reportedly attacked Talib, after which Aman allegedly strangled him with a chunni. Police said Aman later assured Ilma that he would marry her.

Body To Be Exhumed for Autopsy

A report has been submitted to the district magistrate, according to police. The authorities plan to exhume Talib’s body on Tuesday and conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. Ilma remains under police surveillance while investigators continue to piece together the circumstances surrounding the alleged murder.
Also Read: Caught On Camera: Sleeper Bus Catches Fire in Greater Noida; What Triggered The Deadly Blaze?

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27-Year-Old Woman, Lover Beat Husband To Death In Uttar Pradesh; Tried To Pass Death Off As Heart Attack
Tags: 27-year-old woman30-year-old man killedfake heart attack storyhidden mobile phonehome-hero-pos-6husband murderlover murder conspiracyMeerut crime newsMeerut murder casephone chat exposes murder

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27-Year-Old Woman, Lover Beat Husband To Death In Uttar Pradesh; Tried To Pass Death Off As Heart Attack

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27-Year-Old Woman, Lover Beat Husband To Death In Uttar Pradesh; Tried To Pass Death Off As Heart Attack

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27-Year-Old Woman, Lover Beat Husband To Death In Uttar Pradesh; Tried To Pass Death Off As Heart Attack
27-Year-Old Woman, Lover Beat Husband To Death In Uttar Pradesh; Tried To Pass Death Off As Heart Attack
27-Year-Old Woman, Lover Beat Husband To Death In Uttar Pradesh; Tried To Pass Death Off As Heart Attack
27-Year-Old Woman, Lover Beat Husband To Death In Uttar Pradesh; Tried To Pass Death Off As Heart Attack
27-Year-Old Woman, Lover Beat Husband To Death In Uttar Pradesh; Tried To Pass Death Off As Heart Attack

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