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Home > Regionals News > 28-Year-Old Andhra Woman Ends Life At Gachibowli Hostel; What Her Last Note Revealed

28-Year-Old Andhra Woman Ends Life At Gachibowli Hostel; What Her Last Note Revealed

Police said she was found hanging by a scarf, while a note recovered from the room reportedly mentioned financial distress and debt.

Representative Image (Photo: freepik AI)
Representative Image (Photo: freepik AI)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 17:21 IST

A 28-year-old software employee was found dead at a women’s hostel near DLF in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, in an incident reported under the Gachibowli police station limits. Police said the woman was found hanging in her hostel room, with a scarf allegedly used in the incident. The deceased was identified as Bandela Maneesha, a native of Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh. The incident came to light after she was found unresponsive inside her room.

Suicide Note Found

According to the police, a note was recovered from the room following the incident. In the note, Maneesha reportedly wrote, “I am unable to meet your expectations, Dad.” Police also said that she had reportedly mentioned financial difficulties and debt-related distress in the note. Investigators are examining the contents of the note and other circumstances surrounding her death.

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Body Sent for Post-Mortem

Following the incident, police shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered by the Gachibowli police, who have begun an investigation. Officials are verifying the information contained in the note and are also looking into the circumstances leading up to the woman’s death. Police are expected to speak to her family members, colleagues and other people who may have been in contact with her recently.

Investigation Underway

The Gachibowli police said the investigation is continuing based on the available evidence, including the reported suicide note. Further details are expected to emerge as investigators establish the sequence of events and verify the circumstances surrounding the incident. Authorities have not indicated any other cause or motive beyond what was reportedly mentioned in the note. The case remains under investigation.
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28-Year-Old Andhra Woman Ends Life At Gachibowli Hostel; What Her Last Note Revealed
Tags: 28-year-old womanAndhra woman deathfinancial distressGachibowli hostel deathGachibowli policehyderabad newssoftware employee deathsuicide note

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28-Year-Old Andhra Woman Ends Life At Gachibowli Hostel; What Her Last Note Revealed
28-Year-Old Andhra Woman Ends Life At Gachibowli Hostel; What Her Last Note Revealed
28-Year-Old Andhra Woman Ends Life At Gachibowli Hostel; What Her Last Note Revealed
28-Year-Old Andhra Woman Ends Life At Gachibowli Hostel; What Her Last Note Revealed
28-Year-Old Andhra Woman Ends Life At Gachibowli Hostel; What Her Last Note Revealed

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