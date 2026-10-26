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Home > Regionals News > 28-Year-Old Bride Dies 3 Months After Wedding in Jhansi Hotel, CCTV Shows Her Collapsing as Father Alleges Murder

28-Year-Old Bride Dies 3 Months After Wedding in Jhansi Hotel, CCTV Shows Her Collapsing as Father Alleges Murder

A 28-year-old bride died at a Jhansi hotel just three months after her wedding. Her father alleges murder, while a viral CCTV video shows her collapsing outside a hotel room. Police are investigating.

28-Year-Old Bride Dies 3 Months After Wedding in Jhansi Hotel
28-Year-Old Bride Dies 3 Months After Wedding in Jhansi Hotel

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-10-26 12:44 IST

A 28-year-old woman died under suspicious circumstances at a hotel in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi, just three months after her marriage. The death of Muskan Simaulia has raised serious questions, with her father accusing her husband of murder. Muskan was staying with her husband, Nilesh, a bank manager, at Rishabh Hotel in the Sipri Bazaar area. The incident took place on October 24. While Nilesh claimed that his wife suddenly collapsed, Muskan’s family alleged that she was assaulted.

Police have taken her husband into custody. Investigators are examining CCTV footage as they try to establish what happened before her death.

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CCTV Video Shows Bride Collapsing Outside Hotel Room

A 47-second CCTV video from the hotel has surfaced and is circulating widely on social media. The footage reportedly shows three people walking through the hotel corridor towards a room. Two men enter the room, followed by a young woman. She then suddenly collapses near the door.

Muskan was reportedly rushed to a hospital after the incident, but doctors declared her dead. Police are examining the footage to understand the sequence of events.

Father Alleges Husband Attacked Muskan

Muskan’s father, Ramji Lal Ahirwar, has levelled serious allegations against his son-in-law. He said Muskan married Nilesh, a resident of Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh, on June 29. According to her father, Muskan later discovered that Nilesh was already married and that his first wife lived in Indore. He alleged that Nilesh frequently harassed and taunted his daughter over the issue.

The father further claimed that Nilesh grabbed Muskan’s face and slammed it against a wall, causing head injuries that led to her death. These allegations are yet to be established by the investigation.

What Did Police Say About the Jhansi Hotel Death?

Superintendent of Police (City) Preeti Singh said police received information that a woman had been brought dead to the district hospital. Officers reached the hospital and questioned Nilesh, who was present there. During questioning, he said the couple had been staying in room number 212 at Rishabh Hotel and that Muskan suddenly collapsed during checkout in the morning.

Police subsequently inspected the hotel and examined its CCTV footage. Investigators are now awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the cause of death. Further legal action will depend on the findings of the investigation and the allegations made by Muskan’s family.

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28-Year-Old Bride Dies 3 Months After Wedding in Jhansi Hotel, CCTV Shows Her Collapsing as Father Alleges Murder
Tags: Bride DeathCCTV VideoHotel DeathJhansi Newslatest crime newsMurder caseUP CrimeUttar pradesh news

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28-Year-Old Bride Dies 3 Months After Wedding in Jhansi Hotel, CCTV Shows Her Collapsing as Father Alleges Murder

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28-Year-Old Bride Dies 3 Months After Wedding in Jhansi Hotel, CCTV Shows Her Collapsing as Father Alleges Murder

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28-Year-Old Bride Dies 3 Months After Wedding in Jhansi Hotel, CCTV Shows Her Collapsing as Father Alleges Murder
28-Year-Old Bride Dies 3 Months After Wedding in Jhansi Hotel, CCTV Shows Her Collapsing as Father Alleges Murder
28-Year-Old Bride Dies 3 Months After Wedding in Jhansi Hotel, CCTV Shows Her Collapsing as Father Alleges Murder
28-Year-Old Bride Dies 3 Months After Wedding in Jhansi Hotel, CCTV Shows Her Collapsing as Father Alleges Murder
28-Year-Old Bride Dies 3 Months After Wedding in Jhansi Hotel, CCTV Shows Her Collapsing as Father Alleges Murder

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