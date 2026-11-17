28-Year-Old Man Travels To Bengaluru To Meet Married Woman, Sets Himself On Fire Outside Her Residence After She Cuts Off Contact – What Happened?

A 28-year-old man died after suffering severe burn injuries when he allegedly set himself on fire in the middle of a road in Bengaluru. The incident reportedly followed emotional distress over a strained relationship with a woman. The deceased has been identified as Pavan, a native of Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh. According to reports, Pavan had travelled from Hindupur to Bengaluru after allegedly losing contact with the woman, with whom he was involved in a relationship. The incident took place in the locality where the woman was reportedly living. The shocking episode left residents and passersby in panic as the man ran along the road calling for help.

Relationship Dispute Allegedly Led to Distress

Reports suggest that Pavan was in a relationship with a married woman who was also his relative. The woman had reportedly separated from her husband and had started living independently. However, over the past few days, she had allegedly stopped communicating with Pavan. The sudden breakdown in communication reportedly left him deeply distressed. According to the initial accounts, Pavan travelled from Hindupur to Bengaluru and traced the woman’s residence. He allegedly arrived in the locality carrying a container of petrol.

Man Sets Himself on Fire on Bengaluru Road

In a shocking turn of events, Pavan allegedly poured petrol over himself and set himself on fire in the middle of the road. As the flames engulfed him, he ran down the street screaming for help. The incident reportedly caused panic among nearby residents and passersby, who were left shocked by what had happened.

Pavan Succumbs to Severe Burn Injuries

Pavan sustained critical burn injuries and was taken for medical treatment. However, he could not survive and later died, according to reports. The incident has once again highlighted the importance of timely emotional support for people experiencing relationship distress or a personal crisis. Further details about the police investigation and the circumstances leading up to the incident are awaited.

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