LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > 28-Year-Old Man Travels To Bengaluru To Meet Married Woman, Sets Himself On Fire Outside Her Residence After She Cuts Off Contact – What Happened?

28-Year-Old Man Travels To Bengaluru To Meet Married Woman, Sets Himself On Fire Outside Her Residence After She Cuts Off Contact – What Happened?

Pavan had travelled to the city after the woman, who was also his relative, allegedly stopped communicating with him.

A 28-year-old man from Hindupur died after allegedly setting himself on fire on a road outside a married woman's residence in Bengaluru.
A 28-year-old man from Hindupur died after allegedly setting himself on fire on a road outside a married woman's residence in Bengaluru.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-11-17 00:03 IST

A 28-year-old man died after suffering severe burn injuries when he allegedly set himself on fire in the middle of a road in Bengaluru. The incident reportedly followed emotional distress over a strained relationship with a woman. The deceased has been identified as Pavan, a native of Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh. According to reports, Pavan had travelled from Hindupur to Bengaluru after allegedly losing contact with the woman, with whom he was involved in a relationship. The incident took place in the locality where the woman was reportedly living. The shocking episode left residents and passersby in panic as the man ran along the road calling for help.

Relationship Dispute Allegedly Led to Distress

Reports suggest that Pavan was in a relationship with a married woman who was also his relative. The woman had reportedly separated from her husband and had started living independently. However, over the past few days, she had allegedly stopped communicating with Pavan. The sudden breakdown in communication reportedly left him deeply distressed. According to the initial accounts, Pavan travelled from Hindupur to Bengaluru and traced the woman’s residence. He allegedly arrived in the locality carrying a container of petrol.

You Might Be Interested In

Man Sets Himself on Fire on Bengaluru Road

In a shocking turn of events, Pavan allegedly poured petrol over himself and set himself on fire in the middle of the road. As the flames engulfed him, he ran down the street screaming for help. The incident reportedly caused panic among nearby residents and passersby, who were left shocked by what had happened.

Pavan Succumbs to Severe Burn Injuries

Pavan sustained critical burn injuries and was taken for medical treatment. However, he could not survive and later died, according to reports. The incident has once again highlighted the importance of timely emotional support for people experiencing relationship distress or a personal crisis. Further details about the police investigation and the circumstances leading up to the incident are awaited.
Also Read: Man Went To Donate Blood To Dalit Woman At Bihar Hospital, Was Locked In A Room And Beaten With Iron Rods In Police Presence; Dies During Treatment

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

28-Year-Old Man Travels To Bengaluru To Meet Married Woman, Sets Himself On Fire Outside Her Residence After She Cuts Off Contact – What Happened?
Tags: 28-year-old man diesBengaluru fire incidentBengaluru suicide caseHindupur Andhra Pradeshhome-hero-pos-3man dies of burn injuriesman sets himself on firemarried woman relationshipPavan Hindupurrelationship dispute

RELATED News

Family Steps Out To Collect Food, Thief Flees With Car And 12-Year-Old Girl Sleeping Inside In Chennai; What Happened Next?

Bengaluru Power Cut November 17, 18: BESCOM Announces Power Shutdown, Over 100 Areas To Face Outages, Check Full List And Timings

13-Year-Old Class 8 Girl Gang-Raped by Two Youths While Returning From Coaching In Madhya Pradesh, Accused Take Her To Isolated Basement And Threaten Her

WATCH VIDEO: Tamil Nadu Minister Vanni Arasu Visits Mudumalai Safari With Family, Shows Close Encounters With Tiger And Elephants; Triggers Political Row

Agra Student Blackmails Classmate With Private Videos, Threatens Her In Gangsters’ Name, Extorts Rs 20 Lakh And Misuses IDs

LATEST NEWS

Watch Video: Girls Attack Each Other With Slaps, Kicks And Hair-Pulling In Public Brawl In Delhi’s Connaught Place; What Led To The Fight?

Watch Video: Rs 5 Crore Price, 65-Inch Height: Why Is Alex The Star Attraction At Pushkar Fair? 10-Year-Old Marwari Horse’s Details Will Surprise You

Shyam Dhani Industries Limited Reports H1 FY27 Financial Performance

CM Vishnu Deo Sai Launches Nursing Skill Initiative to Empower Rural Women

Unihealth Hospitals Limited Reports H1 FY27 Revenue of Rs 76.45 Crore; Positive Operating Cash Flow of Rs 23.83 Crore Amidst Significant Expansion Investments

Cash Ur Drive Marketing Reports Strong H1 FY27 Performance: EBITDA Rising 13% and Net Profit Growing 8% YoY

Apollo Health strengthens its expansion in North India with New Clinic and National Reference Laboratory in Gurugram

Batman x Samsonite: Iconic DC Super Hero, Reimagined Through the Lens of Modern Travel

Agra Student Blackmails Classmate With Private Videos, Threatens Her In Gangsters’ Name, Extorts Rs 20 Lakh And Misuses IDs

How ISAK Fragrances Is Carrying 170 Years of Lucknow’s Perfumery Legacy Into Indian Luxury

28-Year-Old Man Travels To Bengaluru To Meet Married Woman, Sets Himself On Fire Outside Her Residence After She Cuts Off Contact – What Happened?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

28-Year-Old Man Travels To Bengaluru To Meet Married Woman, Sets Himself On Fire Outside Her Residence After She Cuts Off Contact – What Happened?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

28-Year-Old Man Travels To Bengaluru To Meet Married Woman, Sets Himself On Fire Outside Her Residence After She Cuts Off Contact – What Happened?
28-Year-Old Man Travels To Bengaluru To Meet Married Woman, Sets Himself On Fire Outside Her Residence After She Cuts Off Contact – What Happened?
28-Year-Old Man Travels To Bengaluru To Meet Married Woman, Sets Himself On Fire Outside Her Residence After She Cuts Off Contact – What Happened?
28-Year-Old Man Travels To Bengaluru To Meet Married Woman, Sets Himself On Fire Outside Her Residence After She Cuts Off Contact – What Happened?
28-Year-Old Man Travels To Bengaluru To Meet Married Woman, Sets Himself On Fire Outside Her Residence After She Cuts Off Contact – What Happened?

QUICK LINKS