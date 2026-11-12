28-Year-Old Woman Beaten, Then Hanged From Ceiling Fan In Jharkhand; Family Alleges Husband’s Affair With Another Woman – What Happened?

A 28-year-old woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her home in Jharkhand’s Dumka district, with her parents alleging that she was murdered following a dispute over the monthly stipend provided under the state government’s Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana (MMSY). The deceased has been identified as Priyanka Kumari, wife of Sunil Rao. According to the available information, Priyanka was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a dupatta. Her death has triggered allegations from her parents, who suspect that she was assaulted and murdered before her body was hung from the fan to make the incident appear like a suicide. The couple had three children. The circumstances surrounding Priyanka’s death remain under investigation.

Parents Allege Murder Over Monthly Government Stipend

Priyanka’s parents have alleged that a dispute over the monthly financial assistance provided under the state government’s MMSY scheme led to tensions between the couple. They claimed that the argument between Priyanka and Sunil turned violent and alleged that she was assaulted before being killed. Her family has demanded an investigation into the circumstances of her death.

Husband Wanted To Marry Another Woman, Claims Family

The deceased’s family has also alleged that Sunil wanted to marry another woman, which further strained the couple’s relationship. According to the family, tensions had been escalating between the husband and wife, with frequent disagreements reportedly taking place.

Husband Claims Wife Died By Suicide

Meanwhile, Sunil has reportedly told the police that he was away harvesting paddy in the evening when Priyanka died by suicide. The conflicting claims made by the family and the husband have raised questions about the circumstances surrounding her death. Police are expected to examine the allegations and other evidence to establish whether Priyanka died by suicide or was murdered. The exact cause and sequence of events will be determined through the investigation.

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