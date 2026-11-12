3 Ansal Directors Arrested in Greater Noida Over Rs 77.66 Crore in Unpaid RERA Dues

In a major crackdown on Ansal Builders in Greater Noida, the Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration has arrested the company’s three directors over outstanding Real Estate Regulation and Development (RERA) dues of over Rs 77.66 crore.

A joint team of police and Dadri tehsil administration arrested the three directors associated with Ansal Hi-Tech Townships Limited and Uttam Steels Associates Limited.

The arrests came after the companies failed to deposit the outstanding amount or furnish adequate security against the dues. Following the development, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Dadri ordered the detention of three directors for a maximum period of 15 days. The detention orders were also forwarded to the district jail authorities.

The district administration has stated that its recovery drive against defaulting builders will continue. The case falls under the jurisdiction of Dadri police station in Greater Noida.

Earlier on Oct 31, bunty, son of director of Ansal Hi-Tech Townships Limited and Uttam Steels and Associates, was arrested for failing to clear outstanding dues against recovery certificates (RCs) issued by UP RERA.

Before that in July, the district authorities had sealed the builder’s office and directed it to clear the outstanding amount. However, the builder failed to make the payment despite the action.

Spread across 1,660 acres in Greater Noida and Bulandshahr district, Sushant Megapolis Green Hi-Tech City project is currently under construction. The project is registered in the name of Uttam Steel and Associates, while Ansal Hi-Tech Townships Private Limited is responsible for its development. Both companies belong to the Ansal Group, said a report in Hindi daily Hindustan.