3 Bengaluru Employees Die After Powerful Waves Sweep Them Into Gokarna Sea During Company Outing, 2 Colleagues Rescued by Lifeguards

Three employees of a Bengaluru-based company drowned after powerful waves swept them into the sea at Dubbanshashi Beach near Gokarna in Karnataka on Sunday. The bodies of all three victims have been recovered. The deceased have been identified as Shobha Das Devendranath, 22, a native of Jharkhand, Mohammed Akram Ismail Ahmed and Vishwa AK, 24.

The incident took place when a 16-member team from Alorica Ecopace, a Bengaluru-based company with an office in Bellandur, visited Gokarna for an outing.

Powerful Waves Sweep Five Employees Into the Sea

According to the information available, five employees from the group had entered the sea at Dubbanshashi Beach when powerful waves suddenly swept them away from the shore. The employees struggled to stay afloat as the waves pulled them into deeper waters. The incident soon triggered a rescue operation involving lifeguards and local fishermen.

Two of the five employees were rescued. The survivors, identified as Nishanth DV and Mohammed Kasim, were brought to safety and shifted to the Gokarna Primary Health Centre for treatment. However, Shobha, Akram and Vishwa could not be saved. Their bodies were later recovered from the sea.

16-Member Team Had Arrived in Gokarna on Saturday

The group had arrived in Gokarna on Saturday evening for a company outing. The 16-member team was staying at a private resort located near the beach. The incident turned the company outing into a tragedy, with three employees losing their lives during the visit.

Gokarna Police Register Case, Investigation Underway

Following the incident, Gokarna police registered a case and initiated an investigation. The authorities are looking into the circumstances surrounding the drowning incident. Further details are awaited. The tragedy has once again highlighted the dangers of entering the sea when powerful waves and strong currents are present, particularly at beaches where conditions can change suddenly.