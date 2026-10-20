3 Children Among 9 Injured As Fire Breaks Out In 13-Storey Mumbai Building; 8 Residents Suffer Suffocation Due To Thick Smoke

Just before 7 am on Tuesday, when most families in a Kurla tower were still getting the day started, smoke began pouring through the building. Within minutes, nine residents, including three children, needed medical help.

A Fire in the Wiring

The fire broke out around 6.53 am in an electrical duct of Kohinoor HDIL Building No. 5 in Kurla West, civic officials said. The building is a 13-storey residential tower.

The flames spread along the electrical wiring and duct installations inside the structure, and thick smoke filled the building.

Smoke That Hurt More Than Flames

According to a civic official, eight residents suffered suffocation as the smoke engulfed the building. One more person sustained an injury to his right leg.

The injured include a five-year-old boy, two teenage girls and a senior citizen. The reports do not say which of the nine suffered the leg injury, or how the other residents got out.

Race to Rajawadi Hospital

The injured were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital. A civic official said their condition is stable.

Many Agencies, One Aim

Personnel from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, the power company, a 108 ambulance service and ward staff were mobilised. Fire brigade personnel brought the blaze under control at 7.21 am, about half an hour after it began.

What Is Still Unknown

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage have not been determined. Officials have not said how many flats were affected, whether residents were evacuated, or whether the building’s fire safety systems worked.

What Comes Next

Investigators will look into what started the fire in the duct, and whether faulty wiring was responsible. Residents are likely to want an inspection of the building’s electrical installations and fire safety arrangements before they are comfortable returning to a normal routine.

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