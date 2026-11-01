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Home > Regionals News > 3 Drunk Men Abuse, Kick And Beat Bengaluru Food Stall Workers Over Spicy Noodles; What Happened?

3 Drunk Men Abuse, Kick And Beat Bengaluru Food Stall Workers Over Spicy Noodles; What Happened?

A bystander who tried to intervene was also attacked. The incident, which took place in Doddathoguru, was captured on camera and has gone viral.

3 men under the influence of alcohol assaulted roadside food stall workers over a complaint that their noodles were too spicy.
3 men under the influence of alcohol assaulted roadside food stall workers over a complaint that their noodles were too spicy.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-11-01 12:00 IST

Three men allegedly under the influence of alcohol assaulted staff members at a roadside fast-food stall in Bengaluru’s Electronic City after complaining that their noodles were too spicy. The incident, which took place on Thursday in Doddathoguru, South Bengaluru, was captured on mobile phones and has since gone viral on social media.

Argument Over Spicy Noodles Turns Violent

According to the available details, the three accused picked a fight with the roadside stall staff after finding the noodles too spicy. What began as an argument over the food soon escalated into a violent confrontation, with the men allegedly attacking the workers. A viral video purportedly shows three people being surrounded and assaulted in the middle of the road. The accused can allegedly be seen pushing the victims to the ground, kicking them and repeatedly attacking them.

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Bystander Also Attacked While Trying to Intervene

The violence reportedly did not stop with the stall employees. A bystander who attempted to intervene and rescue the victims was also chased and assaulted by the accused. Locals recorded the incident on their mobile phones, and the footage has since circulated widely online. The video purportedly captures the group assaulting the victims in a public place, drawing attention to the incident.

Police Register Case

Following the incident, a case was registered at the Electronic City Police Station. Police are investigating the matter and further details about the accused and the injured victims are awaited. The incident has once again highlighted concerns over public violence, with a dispute over something as routine as food allegedly turning into a physical attack.
Also Read: Watch Video: 60-Year-Old Woman Carries Disabled Husband On Her Back To Collector’s Office In MP; Is Anyone Hearing Her Plea?

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3 Drunk Men Abuse, Kick And Beat Bengaluru Food Stall Workers Over Spicy Noodles; What Happened?
Tags: 3 drunk men assault workersBengaluru assault caseBengaluru crime newsBengaluru food stall attackBengaluru viral videoDoddathoguru incidentElectronic City newshome-hero-pos-5roadside food stall workers beatenspicy noodles dispute

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3 Drunk Men Abuse, Kick And Beat Bengaluru Food Stall Workers Over Spicy Noodles; What Happened?

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3 Drunk Men Abuse, Kick And Beat Bengaluru Food Stall Workers Over Spicy Noodles; What Happened?
3 Drunk Men Abuse, Kick And Beat Bengaluru Food Stall Workers Over Spicy Noodles; What Happened?
3 Drunk Men Abuse, Kick And Beat Bengaluru Food Stall Workers Over Spicy Noodles; What Happened?
3 Drunk Men Abuse, Kick And Beat Bengaluru Food Stall Workers Over Spicy Noodles; What Happened?
3 Drunk Men Abuse, Kick And Beat Bengaluru Food Stall Workers Over Spicy Noodles; What Happened?

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