3 Girls Die, 1 Airlifted To Nagpur After Snake Bites 6 At Maharashtra School Hostel

In a distressing tragedy, three young female students died and another remains in critical condition after being bitten by a snake at a government-aided tribal ashram school hostel in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district. The incident occurred early Monday morning when six young girls were sleeping on the floor of their hostel room. The snake snuck into the premises and bit the students in their sleep. Shortly after, the girls began exhibiting severe symptoms and were rushed to a local rural hospital. As their conditions deteriorated rapidly, they were transferred to the District General Hospital for emergency medical intervention.

3 Die and 1 Airlifted to Nagpur for Treatment

Despite intensive treatment efforts at the district facility, three girls aged between 8 and 14 years succumbed to the envenomation. A fourth student suffered severe complications from the venom and was airlifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Nagpur to receive advanced life support and specialized intensive care. Meanwhile, the remaining two students responded well to antivenom treatment and have been declared out of danger by attending medical officers.

Families Allege Gross Negligence

The horrific incident has sparked intense outrage among the families of the victims and local villagers, who have pointed toward administrative apathy and poor infrastructure. Relatives alleged gross negligence over student safety, noting that children were made to sleep on mattresses directly on the floor in snake-prone rural zones without protective netting or proper perimeter doors. Family members further claimed that emergency medical arrangements were handled carelessly during the critical initial hours following the bites, compromising the girls’ chances of survival. In response, local resident groups and parents have demanded a thorough administrative probe, strict action against the school management, and immediate safety audits across all government-aided residential hostels in the district.

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