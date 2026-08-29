3 iPhones, Wi-Fi Router, Pen Drive, And Rs 31,000 Seized: How Kolkata Jail Raid Exposed Major Lapses In Terror Convict Aftab Ansari’s Security

In a serious security lapse at Alipore Central Jail, authorities have recovered three iPhones, a Wi-Fi router, a pen drive and Rs 31,000 in cash from the prison cell of Aftab Ahmed Ansari, the alleged mastermind of the 2002 American Centre attack in Kolkata. The seizure has raised questions over how a high-security inmate managed to possess multiple electronic devices and allegedly access the internet from inside the correctional facility. Jail authorities have lodged a complaint and registered a case, while an investigation has been launched to determine how the devices entered the prison and whether anyone helped Ansari obtain or operate them.

Devices Recovered from Prison Cell

According to reports, the electronic devices were recovered from cell number 14, where Ansari is lodged. The seizure included three iPhones, a Wi-Fi router and a pen drive, along with Rs 31,000 in cash. Investigators are now examining the devices and other evidence to establish whether they were being used for communication, internet access or any other activity from inside the prison. The presence of a Wi-Fi router has particularly raised concerns over the possibility of unauthorised internet connectivity within the jail.

Who is Aftab Ahmed Ansari?

Aftab Ahmed Ansari was convicted in connection with the 2002 attack on the American Centre in Kolkata, in which security personnel were targeted. He was subsequently sentenced to life imprisonment and is currently lodged at the Alipore correctional home. Ansari has remained a high-profile prisoner because of his alleged role in planning the attack. His possession of multiple smartphones and internet-related equipment inside a correctional facility has therefore triggered heightened security concerns.

Investigators Probe Possible Outside Links

Investigators are now trying to establish how Ansari acquired the electronic devices and whether any prison personnel or outsiders assisted him. They are also examining his communications and digital activity to determine whom he may have contacted. A key question before the investigators is whether Ansari used the devices to communicate with individuals outside India. The authorities are expected to analyse the phones, storage devices and other digital evidence as part of the probe.

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