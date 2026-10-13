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Home > Regionals News > 3 Killed Including Businessman Brothers, 2 Injured In Firing Over Dispute At Ramlila Mela Committee Meeting In UP’s Pilibhit

3 Killed Including Businessman Brothers, 2 Injured In Firing Over Dispute At Ramlila Mela Committee Meeting In UP’s Pilibhit

Three people were killed and one injured in a firing incident over a Ramlila Mela Committee dispute in Pilibhit’s Amariya. Police detained three accused and recovered weapons.

3 Killed Including Businessman Brothers, 2 Injured In Firing Over Dispute At Ramlila Mela Committee Meeting. (Image Credit: AI)
3 Killed Including Businessman Brothers, 2 Injured In Firing Over Dispute At Ramlila Mela Committee Meeting. (Image Credit: AI)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-10-13 10:56 IST

In Amariya town of Pilibhit, a Ramlila Mela committee is meant to organise a festival. On Monday night, a dispute over that committee ended with three people dead and a town under heavy police watch.

What Happened

At around 9:30 pm on Monday, October 12, two groups came face to face in Amariya. After an altercation, one side opened fire with a rifle, according to the reports. Four people were shot.

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The Dispute Behind It

Police and local accounts say there had been a rift between the sides of two residents, Naresh Gupta and Kaushal Gupta, over the Ramlila Mela Committee. Initial information speaks of a fight for dominance. On Monday night, the argument escalated quickly and, it is alleged, Kaushal Gupta’s side began firing.

Who Was Hit

The reports name four people as shot: Ankit Gupta (29), son of Naresh Gupta, and his elder brother Mohit Gupta (31); Rosh Gupta (22), son of Pradeep Gupta; and Kunal Srivastava (14), son of Guddu Srivastava. Kunal, according to one account, was out for a stroll and was caught in the firing. He was hit in the head. Ankit was shot in the shoulder.

Police took the injured to the community health centre, where Kunal and Ankit were declared dead. Mohit was referred to Bareilly in critical condition and died on the way, the reports say.

What Police Say

Superintendent of Police Sukirti Madhav Mishra said police got word around 9:30 pm of a clash between two groups in Amariya town, with firing from one side. He confirmed that Ankit Gupta, Mohit Gupta and Kunal Srivastava died. Police immediately detained the main accused, Kaushal Gupta, along with two others, Harshit Gupta and Santosh Gupta. They recovered a licensed rifle registered in Santosh Gupta’s name, an illegal country-made pistol and some wooden sticks. He said he and other officers had inspected the spot, scientific investigation teams are present, and all legal procedures are being completed. ASP Himanshu Gaurav said the cause of the incident is being ascertained.

A Town On Edge

Tension gripped Amariya after the firing, and a heavy police force was deployed at the scene and at the district hospital.

What Is Not Yet Known

The reports do not say which sections the FIR has been registered under or whether the three have been formally arrested. It is unclear who fired, how many shots were fired, or whether the licensed rifle was the weapon used. The condition of Rosh Gupta is not reported, and the nature of the dispute over the committee has not been explained in detail.

What Happens Next

Police will need to decide whether the detentions lead to arrests, and the forensic and ballistic findings will be key to proving who fired. The post-mortems and the status of the licensed rifle could draw scrutiny too, since a licensed weapon is said to have been recovered. In a town where a festival committee became a flashpoint, the larger question is how it was allowed to escalate, and whether the festival will go ahead.

Also Read: 23-Year-Old Engineering Student Killed By Boyfriend Days Before Her Wedding After She Ends Relationship To Marry Another Man; Accused Arrested

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3 Killed Including Businessman Brothers, 2 Injured In Firing Over Dispute At Ramlila Mela Committee Meeting In UP’s Pilibhit
Tags: newsPilibhit murderPilibhit murder casePilibhit newsregional newsUP murder case

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3 Killed Including Businessman Brothers, 2 Injured In Firing Over Dispute At Ramlila Mela Committee Meeting In UP’s Pilibhit

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3 Killed Including Businessman Brothers, 2 Injured In Firing Over Dispute At Ramlila Mela Committee Meeting In UP’s Pilibhit

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3 Killed Including Businessman Brothers, 2 Injured In Firing Over Dispute At Ramlila Mela Committee Meeting In UP’s Pilibhit
3 Killed Including Businessman Brothers, 2 Injured In Firing Over Dispute At Ramlila Mela Committee Meeting In UP’s Pilibhit
3 Killed Including Businessman Brothers, 2 Injured In Firing Over Dispute At Ramlila Mela Committee Meeting In UP’s Pilibhit
3 Killed Including Businessman Brothers, 2 Injured In Firing Over Dispute At Ramlila Mela Committee Meeting In UP’s Pilibhit
3 Killed Including Businessman Brothers, 2 Injured In Firing Over Dispute At Ramlila Mela Committee Meeting In UP’s Pilibhit

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