3 Km On A Stretcher To Reach Help: Pregnant Woman’s Painful Journey Exposes Andhra Village’s Road Crisis

A tribal woman in labour was carried over hills and rocks on a makeshift stretcher because an ambulance could not reach her village. Residents say a road sanctioned years ago was left half built.

A Cry For Help Before Dawn

It was the early hours of Friday in Tallaripadu, a small village near the Anantagiri panchayat centre in Paderu agency, Alluri Seetharamaraju district of Andhra Pradesh. Neelima, a woman of the Kondu tribe, was pregnant. Suddenly, she began to have severe labour pains.

The Ambulance That Could Not Come

As her condition worsened, an attempt was made to call the 108 ambulance. The vehicle could not reach the village, because there is no proper road to it.

A Stretcher Made Of Sticks And Blankets

Villagers who saw her suffering did not wait. They put together a stretcher, known locally as a doli, using sticks and blankets. They laid Neelima in it and set off on foot.

Three Kilometres Over Rock And Hill

Carrying her, they walked about three kilometres on a hard path of hills, mounds and rocks to reach Porlubanda village. From there, a private auto took her to the Lungaparthi Government Hospital for treatment.

The account does not say how long the journey took, how she is now, or whether the baby has been delivered. Those details have not been shared.

VIDEO | A pregnant woman was carried on a stretcher for around three kilometres in Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri district due to a lack of proper road connectivity in her village. Killo Neelima, a resident of Talaripadu village in Anantagiri mandal of Araku constituency, developed labour pains. As the village lacked proper road access, locals carried her on a stretcher for about three kilometres to Boddapadu village. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 31, 2026

A Road That Stopped Halfway

Villagers say this is not a new problem. They say funds were sanctioned in the past for a road to their village, but contractors stopped the work midway because the money was not released on time. These are the villagers’ claims. The report includes no response from the authorities or the contractors.

“Every Year, The Same Story”

The residents said they were moved to tears as they described how, every year in such emergencies, they have to carry sick and pregnant women with their lives in their hands.

The Plea

The people of Tallapanchapadu are now appealing to senior officials and elected representatives to respond and complete the stalled road work immediately.

What Happens Next

The first thing to know is how Neelima and her baby are doing. After that, attention will turn to the officials. They may be asked why the funds were delayed, whether the contractor’s work was properly closed, and when the road will be finished. The case follows a pattern seen in many remote tribal areas, where each new emergency brings attention that fades once the headlines move on. Whether work restarts this time is something the villagers will be watching closely.

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