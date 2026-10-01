LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > 3 More FIRs Registered In LPU Violence Case, Police Revisit Hostel; 7-Member Team Formed For Probe

3 More FIRs Registered In LPU Violence Case, Police Revisit Hostel; 7-Member Team Formed For Probe

A seven-member team has been formed to probe the incident, while police revisited the university hostel to gather evidence.

The incident has also brought renewed attention to security and law-and-order arrangements on the university campus. (Source:X)
The incident has also brought renewed attention to security and law-and-order arrangements on the university campus. (Source:X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-10-01 16:19 IST

The investigation into the violence case at Lovely Professional University (LPU) has intensified, with police registering three more FIRs in connection with the incident. Authorities have also formed a seven-member team to conduct a detailed probe and establish the sequence of events.

Police Revisit University Hostel

As part of the ongoing investigation, police revisited the university hostel to gather further information and examine the circumstances surrounding the reported violence. Investigators are expected to collect evidence and record statements from people who may have witnessed the incident or have information related to it. The police inspection of the hostel is being seen as part of efforts to piece together what happened during the incident and identify those allegedly involved.

You Might Be Interested In

Seven-Member Team to Probe Case

A dedicated seven-member team has been constituted to investigate the matter. The team will examine the registered FIRs, gather available evidence and question individuals as part of the probe. Officials will also look into the events that led to the violence and determine the role of those allegedly involved. The investigation is expected to cover the circumstances surrounding the incident and developments reported at the university.

Investigation Continues

With three additional FIRs registered, the scope of the investigation has widened. Police are continuing to collect information and verify details linked to the case. The incident has also brought renewed attention to security and law-and-order arrangements on the university campus. Authorities are expected to take further action based on the findings of the investigation. The seven-member team will now continue its probe, while police officials assess the evidence and statements collected so far. Further developments are expected as the investigation progresses.

Also Read: GRP Guards ‘Rob’ Man Of Rs 6,000 After Finding Gutka In His Possession; Cops Flee After Victim Makes Video

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

3 More FIRs Registered In LPU Violence Case, Police Revisit Hostel; 7-Member Team Formed For Probe
Tags: Jalandhar newsLovely Professional UniversityLPU FIRLPU hostelLPU latest newsLPU newsLPU violenceLPU violence casepolice investigationpunjab newspunjab policeseven-member probe teamthree new FIRsuniversity violence case

RELATED News

Why Is Chita Andolan Back In Madhya Pradesh? Displaced Tribals Sit On Pyres, Water Over Ken-Betwa Project

No Relief For Mamata Banerjee-Led TMC Faction, SC Refuses to Unfreeze Bank Accounts

‘Suddenly The Roof Came Down’: 6 Girl Students Injured As Nanded Govt School Room-Roof Collapses Mid-Class, One Critical

Woman Meets Instagram Friend In Jaipur Hotel After Marriage Promise, Know What Happened Next?

Masked Man Enters 26 Years Old Bhubaneswar Woman’s Flat, Allegedly Rapes Her at Gunpoint- What Happened That Night? Police Probe Underway

LATEST NEWS

England ODI Squad for Pakistan Tri-Series: Jos Buttler & Jofra Archer Miss Out For Harry Brook-Led Side; Check Full Team

VHP Leader Murder: Accused Harwinder Deported From UAE; NIA Gets Custody

Jet Fuel Prices Surge 13%: Will Your Flight Ticket Get Costlier? What Passengers Need To Know

TIME100 Next 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes Youngest Athlete, Only Indian Sportsperson on List

3 More FIRs Registered In LPU Violence Case, Police Revisit Hostel; 7-Member Team Formed For Probe

Samsung’s Software Woes Go Beyond Phones: Smart Fridges Reportedly Crash After Update

Ranvir Shorey-Pooja Bhatt Controversy: What Happened In 2002, Why Rahul Bhatt Was Arrested And The Missing Piece Ranvir Has Now Revealed

Lord’s Mark Industries Promoter Proposes Reinvestment of Share Sale Proceeds for Medical Device Expansion

“I Want That Feeling Back”: Rohit Sharma Reveals What Is Driving Him Towards The 2027 World Cup

Why Do We Feed Crows And Not Other Birds During Shraddha? What If They Eat The Offering, Garuda Purana Saying, Know The Significance

3 More FIRs Registered In LPU Violence Case, Police Revisit Hostel; 7-Member Team Formed For Probe

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

3 More FIRs Registered In LPU Violence Case, Police Revisit Hostel; 7-Member Team Formed For Probe

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

3 More FIRs Registered In LPU Violence Case, Police Revisit Hostel; 7-Member Team Formed For Probe
3 More FIRs Registered In LPU Violence Case, Police Revisit Hostel; 7-Member Team Formed For Probe
3 More FIRs Registered In LPU Violence Case, Police Revisit Hostel; 7-Member Team Formed For Probe
3 More FIRs Registered In LPU Violence Case, Police Revisit Hostel; 7-Member Team Formed For Probe
3 More FIRs Registered In LPU Violence Case, Police Revisit Hostel; 7-Member Team Formed For Probe

QUICK LINKS