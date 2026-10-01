3 More FIRs Registered In LPU Violence Case, Police Revisit Hostel; 7-Member Team Formed For Probe

The investigation into the violence case at Lovely Professional University (LPU) has intensified, with police registering three more FIRs in connection with the incident. Authorities have also formed a seven-member team to conduct a detailed probe and establish the sequence of events.

Police Revisit University Hostel

As part of the ongoing investigation, police revisited the university hostel to gather further information and examine the circumstances surrounding the reported violence. Investigators are expected to collect evidence and record statements from people who may have witnessed the incident or have information related to it. The police inspection of the hostel is being seen as part of efforts to piece together what happened during the incident and identify those allegedly involved.

Seven-Member Team to Probe Case

A dedicated seven-member team has been constituted to investigate the matter. The team will examine the registered FIRs, gather available evidence and question individuals as part of the probe. Officials will also look into the events that led to the violence and determine the role of those allegedly involved. The investigation is expected to cover the circumstances surrounding the incident and developments reported at the university.

Investigation Continues

With three additional FIRs registered, the scope of the investigation has widened. Police are continuing to collect information and verify details linked to the case. The incident has also brought renewed attention to security and law-and-order arrangements on the university campus. Authorities are expected to take further action based on the findings of the investigation. The seven-member team will now continue its probe, while police officials assess the evidence and statements collected so far. Further developments are expected as the investigation progresses.

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