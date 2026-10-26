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Home > Regionals News > 3 of a Family Shot Dead Over Parking Dispute in UP’s Lucknow

3 of a Family Shot Dead Over Parking Dispute in UP’s Lucknow

According to preliminary reports, the dispute arose over the construction of a raised platform near a tree, with parking also reported to be a point of dispute. Later, the argument escalated leading to indiscriminate firing that left three people dead.

Police constable Kartik reportedly chased and apprehended the accused despite being unarmed. (Photo: Unsplash)
Police constable Kartik reportedly chased and apprehended the accused despite being unarmed. (Photo: Unsplash)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Last updated: Mon 2026-10-26 14:02 IST

Three people were shot dead in a firing incident after a dispute in the Naubasta area of Saadatganj police station in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow.
 
According to preliminary reports, the dispute arose over the construction of a raised platform near a tree, with parking also reported to be a point of dispute. Later, the argument escalated leading to indiscriminate firing that left three people dead. 
 
The deceased have been identified as Shiva Tiwari, his brother Shambhu Tiwari, and Shiva’s son Suyash Tiwari. Two of them died at the scene, while the third was taken to hospital by family members where he succumbed to his injuries.
 
Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Jitendra said two people had died in the incident and the main accused had been taken into custody.
 
Police constable Kartik reportedly chased and apprehended the accused despite being unarmed. Additional police personnel reached the spot after receiving information about the firing.
 
Police have launched an investigation to establish the sequence of events and the circumstances that led to the dispute and shooting.
 
“One person had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest, while the other two had bullet injuries to the head. The bodies are being sent for post-mortem examination. Police are probing the case,” Dr Premraj Singh of CMS Trauma Centre was quoted as saying by Aaj Tak.
“Following the argument, a man identified as Rishabh Shukla allegedly opened indiscriminate fire using an illegal pistol. The injured victims, Shivaji Tiwari (62), Shivendra Tiwari (55) and Suyash Tiwari (30), were rushed to the KGMU Trauma Centre, where all three died during treatment,” Lucknow police statement added.
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3 of a Family Shot Dead Over Parking Dispute in UP’s Lucknow

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3 of a Family Shot Dead Over Parking Dispute in UP’s Lucknow

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3 of a Family Shot Dead Over Parking Dispute in UP’s Lucknow
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