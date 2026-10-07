3-Storey Building Collapses In Delhi’s Seemapuri Month After Deadly Satya Niketan Tragedy, Several Feared Trapped

A three-storey house collapsed in northeast Delhi’s New Seemapuri area on Wednesday afternoon, triggering panic in the locality as several people were feared trapped under the debris. Rescue teams rushed to the spot and began efforts to locate and evacuate those believed to be trapped. The incident took place in the Machhi Market area under the Seemapuri Police Station in Shahdara district. The sudden collapse sent residents into a state of alarm, with rescue personnel working to clear the rubble.

Fire Department Receives Emergency Call

The Delhi Fire Services received a call about the building collapse at around 3:31 pm, following which emergency teams were dispatched to the location. Four fire tenders reached the spot and joined the rescue operation. Police personnel and fire department teams were also deployed to coordinate the response and assist in clearing the debris. Three water tenders and an incident response team were initially rushed to the site as emergency operations got underway.

#WATCH | Delhi: A residential building collapsed near Idgah Machhli Mandi, New Seemapuri, this afternoon. Visuals from the spot. More details awaited. https://t.co/jNJcq8xisT — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2026

Rescue Operation Underway

Rescue personnel are currently working through the rubble in an effort to determine whether anyone remains trapped beneath the collapsed structure. Teams are carefully removing debris while searching for possible survivors. The number of people trapped, if any, has not yet been confirmed. Residents gathered near the site as emergency workers continued the rescue operation. Authorities are expected to provide further details once the situation is assessed and the debris is cleared.

Incident Raises Safety Concerns

The collapse comes nearly a month after another major building accident in Delhi. On September 6, a five-storey building collapsed in southwest Delhi’s Satya Niketan area, killing seven people. The latest incident has once again brought attention to building safety and structural conditions in densely populated parts of the national capital. Further details about the cause of Wednesday’s collapse are awaited as authorities continue rescue and assessment efforts.

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