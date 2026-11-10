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Home > Regionals News > 3 Teenagers Fleeing in Fear of Police Patrol, Jump Into Pond and Drown in MP’s Shahdol- What Happened Next?

3 Teenagers Fleeing in Fear of Police Patrol, Jump Into Pond and Drown in MP’s Shahdol- What Happened Next?

Three teenagers drowned in a pond in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol after allegedly jumping into the water while fleeing from a police patrol vehicle. A three-member team has been formed to investigate the incident.

Three teenagers die after jumping into a pond in MP's Shahdol as a police patrol vehicle arrives (Photo: AI)
Three teenagers die after jumping into a pond in MP's Shahdol as a police patrol vehicle arrives (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-11-10 20:20 IST

Three teenagers died after drowning in a pond in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district on November 9. The incident took place near Jhoola Bridge, behind the city’s Chowpatty area, at around 7 pm. According to preliminary information, several youths were present near the pond when a police patrol vehicle reached the spot. The youths allegedly started running after noticing the police vehicle. During this, three of them reportedly jumped into the nearby pond and drowned.

The deceased have been identified as Sameer, Gaurav and Durgesh. However, the exact number of people present at the spot and the circumstances that led to the incident are yet to be officially confirmed.

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Bodies Recovered With Help From Local Residents

After the incident, local residents joined the search operation to locate the missing teenagers. Their bodies were eventually recovered from the pond and taken to the district hospital. The news of their deaths drew a large crowd to the hospital. Family members were seen grieving over the loss.

Some people who brought the teenagers to the hospital alleged that doctors were not immediately available when they arrived. This led to anger among locals and created a tense situation on the hospital premises. Police personnel were later deployed to control the situation.

Three-Member Team Formed To Investigate Deaths

Shahdol SDM (Revenue) Amrita Garg confirmed that three teenagers drowned in the pond on November 9. Collector Parth Jaiswal has formed a three-member investigation team comprising the Additional Collector, Additional Superintendent of Police and Civil Surgeon. The team will examine all aspects of the incident. Meanwhile, the district administration has approved immediate financial assistance of Rs 25,000 each for the families of the deceased.

CM Mohan Yadav Announces Rs 4 Lakh Assistance

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the deaths and offered condolences to the bereaved families. In a social media post, he described the incident as extremely sad and paid tribute to the teenagers. He also directed officials to provide Rs 4 lakh each to the families through the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Fund. The investigation is expected to establish the sequence of events and clarify the circumstances surrounding the three deaths.

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3 Teenagers Fleeing in Fear of Police Patrol, Jump Into Pond and Drown in MP’s Shahdol- What Happened Next?
Tags: breaking-newscm-mohan-yadavcrime newsDrowningmadhya pradeshPoliceShahdolTeen Deathsviral news

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3 Teenagers Fleeing in Fear of Police Patrol, Jump Into Pond and Drown in MP’s Shahdol- What Happened Next?

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3 Teenagers Fleeing in Fear of Police Patrol, Jump Into Pond and Drown in MP’s Shahdol- What Happened Next?

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3 Teenagers Fleeing in Fear of Police Patrol, Jump Into Pond and Drown in MP’s Shahdol- What Happened Next?
3 Teenagers Fleeing in Fear of Police Patrol, Jump Into Pond and Drown in MP’s Shahdol- What Happened Next?
3 Teenagers Fleeing in Fear of Police Patrol, Jump Into Pond and Drown in MP’s Shahdol- What Happened Next?
3 Teenagers Fleeing in Fear of Police Patrol, Jump Into Pond and Drown in MP’s Shahdol- What Happened Next?
3 Teenagers Fleeing in Fear of Police Patrol, Jump Into Pond and Drown in MP’s Shahdol- What Happened Next?

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