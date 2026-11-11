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Home > Regionals News > 3-Year-Old Allegedly Beaten, Ears Twisted For Wetting Pants At Kerala Anganwadi; Parents Allege Trauma- How Was The Incident Exposed?

3-Year-Old Allegedly Beaten, Ears Twisted For Wetting Pants At Kerala Anganwadi; Parents Allege Trauma- How Was The Incident Exposed?

Kerala's Child Rights Commission has launched an investigation after an Anganwadi worker allegedly beat and pinched a three-year-old boy for urinating in his pants at a Kollam centre.

3-Year-Old Allegedly Beaten, Ears Twisted For Wetting Pants At Kerala Anganwadi; Parents Allege Trauma- How Was The Incident Exposed?
3-Year-Old Allegedly Beaten, Ears Twisted For Wetting Pants At Kerala Anganwadi; Parents Allege Trauma- How Was The Incident Exposed?

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-11-11 15:44 IST

Getting his pants wet is something which happens on a daily basis for a child of three years of age. This happens not only at home but also at play schools and Anganwadi centres. However, the case of a boy getting his pants wet in Anganwadi Center No. 98, Kulamada, Kollam, Kerala has become the issue of child rights investigation now.

Allegations made in the Complaint

According to a press release issued by the Keralam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, the anganwadi worker allegedly hit the child on his hand and also forcibly pinched his ears after he urinated in his pants at the center.

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This is an allegation in a complaint and the name of the worker has not yet been identified in the complaint.

When They Knew About This

The report doesn’t provide details of when this became known to the family. But it does tell us how it got reported to the authorities: a parent of the child filed a complaint with the Commission.

This complaint wasn’t just verbal. Hospital records, a report by the doctor and photographs of the injuries suffered by the child were submitted along with it, according to the Commission. And that is why the Commission took up this case.

Parent’s Allegations: Child Suffering Mental Stress

The parent has complained that the boy has been experiencing extreme mental stress ever since this occurred. And there is another important point made by the parent, which could turn out to be as significant as the other: similar complaints about this particular employee had been made before.

And this is another allegation. There are no details provided about this either in the report.

The Commission Moves In

The Commission has registered a case and sought explanations from four officials. They are the Kollam Rural Superintendent of Police, the Station House Officer at Parippally, the District Child Development Officer and the District Child Protection Officer.

The choice of officials suggests the Commission wants to know both what the police are doing and what the child welfare system knew and did about the centre and the worker.

The Questions That Remain

Several things are not yet clear. The report does not say whether the police have registered a criminal case or whether the worker has been suspended or removed. It does not say what the earlier complaints, if they exist, were about or what action was taken. The boy’s current condition, apart from the parent’s description of mental distress, is not detailed, and neither is the worker’s side, which has not been reported. How the four officials respond to the Commission will show whether warning signs were missed.

Importance of this Case for Other Centres

The Anganwadis are established to cater to toddlers and are supposed to be safe havens for the kids. Corporal punishment of a toddler over toilet issues is considered a serious matter by child rights organisations and the decision by the commission to seek clarifications from the police and child welfare officers reflects this. Parents outside this particular centre are made aware of the fact that proper documentation such as medical reports and pictures will be a decisive factor in the acceptance of the complaints filed against any centre.

Next in Line

The coming step in this matter will be the responses received from the four officers. Based on the information provided, it may become necessary to initiate criminal proceedings against the worker or even look into the supervision of the centre. The worker too will have an opportunity to explain her version of events.

Also Read: Karnataka High Court Quashes Dowry Harassment Case Against Politician As Wife’s Nine Marriages Come Under Spotlight

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3-Year-Old Allegedly Beaten, Ears Twisted For Wetting Pants At Kerala Anganwadi; Parents Allege Trauma- How Was The Incident Exposed?

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3-Year-Old Allegedly Beaten, Ears Twisted For Wetting Pants At Kerala Anganwadi; Parents Allege Trauma- How Was The Incident Exposed?

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3-Year-Old Allegedly Beaten, Ears Twisted For Wetting Pants At Kerala Anganwadi; Parents Allege Trauma- How Was The Incident Exposed?

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3-Year-Old Allegedly Beaten, Ears Twisted For Wetting Pants At Kerala Anganwadi; Parents Allege Trauma- How Was The Incident Exposed?
3-Year-Old Allegedly Beaten, Ears Twisted For Wetting Pants At Kerala Anganwadi; Parents Allege Trauma- How Was The Incident Exposed?
3-Year-Old Allegedly Beaten, Ears Twisted For Wetting Pants At Kerala Anganwadi; Parents Allege Trauma- How Was The Incident Exposed?
3-Year-Old Allegedly Beaten, Ears Twisted For Wetting Pants At Kerala Anganwadi; Parents Allege Trauma- How Was The Incident Exposed?
3-Year-Old Allegedly Beaten, Ears Twisted For Wetting Pants At Kerala Anganwadi; Parents Allege Trauma- How Was The Incident Exposed?

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