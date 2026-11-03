3-Year-Old Girl Playing Outside Home Abducted, Raped And Killed By Neighbour; Bulldozer Action Follows In Hamirpur

She was playing outside her home on a Sunday afternoon. By nightfall, her family was searching the fields. By Monday, a village’s grief had turned into anger, police vehicles had been stoned, and a house had been brought down.

A Child Goes Missing

The incident took place in the Muskara police station area of Hamirpur district on Sunday afternoon. According to police, the three-year-old was playing outside her house when a neighbour allegedly took her away. Police say the 30-year-old neighbour lured her into a nearby field, where he allegedly raped and killed her. The accused is Hiralal. One report gives his age as around 40, so the age needs confirming.

The Search

When the child was found missing, her family began looking for her. Police say the accused joined the search and pretended to help, misleading the family. The girl’s body was found in a field at around 8 pm. The field was about 700 metres from her home.

Suspicion, Then Anger

The family’s suspicion fell on Hiralal, and they handed him over to the police. Soon afterwards, angry villagers refused to let the body be taken away. When police tried again to remove it, the crowd grew violent. Six vehicles were damaged, including those of the Circle Officer and the Station House Officers of Rath and Binwar police stations. Police used mild force and sent the body for post-mortem. A case was registered against Hiralal. It was based on the girl’s father’s complaint, and three teams were formed to investigate.

🚨 ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़ हमीरपुर के मुस्करा थाना क्षेत्र में 3 वर्षीय मासूम बच्ची की हत्या से सनसनी। घर के बाहर खेल रही बच्ची को खेत में ले जाकर दुष्कर्म के बाद हत्या का आरोप ग्रामीणों ने आरोपी को पकड़कर पुलिस के हवाले किया। पुलिस ने शव पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजकर जांच शुरू की। #Hamirpur https://t.co/9bJAqYGmUi — Pankaj tyagi (@Pankajk78010533) November 2, 2026

The Encounter

On Monday morning, according to police, Hiralal was being taken for questioning when he fired at the team with a country-made pistol he had hidden, and tried to run. Police say they fired back in self-defence. He was hit in both legs and is being treated at the district hospital. This is the police version, and the accused’s side has not been reported.

The Demolition

After the post-mortem, the body was brought home. The family demanded that the accused be hanged and his house be demolished. Reports say the victim’s mother and relatives asked for the death penalty and for his entire house to be razed. Given the tense atmosphere, the administration acted at once, and the house was razed with a bulldozer.

Questions the Case Raises

Cases like this carry strong emotion, and the law has its own questions.

The accused has been arrested, but he has not been tried or convicted. Under criminal law, guilt is decided by a court, and the offences alleged carry the severest penalties under the law. Police shootings of accused persons and demolitions of their homes before trial have drawn criticism from legal experts and rights groups, who say punishment should follow a trial, while supporters say swift action reassures grieving communities and deters crime. In a 2024 judgment on demolitions, the Supreme Court set out procedural guidelines for such actions, including notice. Whether those steps were followed here is not stated in the input.

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