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Home > Regionals News > 3-Year-Old Orphaned Girl Killed By Maternal Uncle And Aunt Over Rs 15 Lakh Jewellery Left By Her Mother; Body Found Inside Trunk – What Happened?

3-Year-Old Orphaned Girl Killed By Maternal Uncle And Aunt Over Rs 15 Lakh Jewellery Left By Her Mother; Body Found Inside Trunk – What Happened?

After the alleged murder, her body was stuffed inside a plastic sack and hidden in a trunk. Police have arrested the maternal uncle and aunt in connection with the case.

Radhika was strangled to death by her maternal uncle and aunt over jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh left behind by her mother. (Source:X)
Radhika was strangled to death by her maternal uncle and aunt over jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh left behind by her mother. (Source:X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-11-09 23:17 IST

A three-year-old girl was allegedly strangled to death by her maternal uncle and aunt amid a dispute over jewellery and property reportedly kept for her future. The child’s body was allegedly stuffed inside a plastic sack and hidden in a trunk. Police have arrested both accused in connection with the murder. The victim, identified as Radhika, had lost her mother, Soni, in 2023, when she died while giving birth to her. Following her mother’s death, gold and silver ornaments were reportedly kept aside for Radhika’s education and marriage. However, a dispute over the valuables allegedly led to the killing.

Jewellery Worth Rs 15 Lakh At Centre Of Dispute

According to reports, Soni had left behind gold jewellery worth approximately Rs 15 lakh, along with silver ornaments, for her daughter. Radhika’s grandparents were also reportedly planning to purchase a plot in her name in Etah, near Delhi, to secure her future. The jewellery and the proposed property purchase allegedly became the source of a dispute within the family. Police suspect that tensions over these assets were linked to the child’s murder.

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Child’s Body Found Inside Trunk

Radhika was allegedly strangled by her maternal uncle and aunt. After the killing, the accused reportedly placed her body inside a plastic sack and concealed it in a trunk. The discovery of the child’s body led to a police investigation, following which the maternal uncle and aunt were arrested.

Accused Arrested, Investigation Underway

Police have taken both accused into custody in connection with the case. Investigators are probing the circumstances surrounding the murder and examining the alleged jewellery and property dispute as a possible motive. The incident has raised disturbing questions about the circumstances in which a three-year-old child, who had already lost her mother, became the victim of an alleged family dispute over assets meant for her future.
Also Read: Watch Video: Himachal’s Bizarre Diwali Ritual ‘Patthar Ka Khel’ Sees Villagers Pelt Stones At Each Other Until Someone Bleeds; What’s The 400-Year-Old Tradition?

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3-Year-Old Orphaned Girl Killed By Maternal Uncle And Aunt Over Rs 15 Lakh Jewellery Left By Her Mother; Body Found Inside Trunk – What Happened?
Tags: 3-year-old girl killedbody found in trunkchild strangled to deathgirl stuffed in plastic sackhome-hero-pos-6maternal uncle and aunt arrestedorphaned girl murderRadhika murder caseRs 15 lakh jewellery dispute

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3-Year-Old Orphaned Girl Killed By Maternal Uncle And Aunt Over Rs 15 Lakh Jewellery Left By Her Mother; Body Found Inside Trunk – What Happened?

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3-Year-Old Orphaned Girl Killed By Maternal Uncle And Aunt Over Rs 15 Lakh Jewellery Left By Her Mother; Body Found Inside Trunk – What Happened?

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3-Year-Old Orphaned Girl Killed By Maternal Uncle And Aunt Over Rs 15 Lakh Jewellery Left By Her Mother; Body Found Inside Trunk – What Happened?
3-Year-Old Orphaned Girl Killed By Maternal Uncle And Aunt Over Rs 15 Lakh Jewellery Left By Her Mother; Body Found Inside Trunk – What Happened?
3-Year-Old Orphaned Girl Killed By Maternal Uncle And Aunt Over Rs 15 Lakh Jewellery Left By Her Mother; Body Found Inside Trunk – What Happened?
3-Year-Old Orphaned Girl Killed By Maternal Uncle And Aunt Over Rs 15 Lakh Jewellery Left By Her Mother; Body Found Inside Trunk – What Happened?
3-Year-Old Orphaned Girl Killed By Maternal Uncle And Aunt Over Rs 15 Lakh Jewellery Left By Her Mother; Body Found Inside Trunk – What Happened?

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