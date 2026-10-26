30 Monkeys Caged in Maharashtra’s Trimbakeshwar To Ensure Smooth Kumbh Mela Flag-Hoisting Ceremony

To ensure smooth Kumbh Mela flag-hoisting ceremony, local authorities in Trimbakeshwar in Maharashtra’s Nashik district have reportedly captured around 30 monkeys to prevent disruptions.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 31. President Droupadi Murmu, Maharashtra Chief Minister, deputy chief ministers and other dignitaries expected to attend the ceremony. The forest department and other local agencies have stepped up measures to control the growing monkey menace in the town in view of the event.

Monkeys have increasingly been spotted around the Trimbakeshwar temple complex, markets and other crowded areas. Incidents of monkeys biting residents have also been reported. Reports say there has been significant rise in money biting cases over the past three years.

A special team has been deployed to capture monkeys and ensure that the ceremony proceeds peacefully without any disruption. Authorities said they are maintaining heightened vigilance ahead of the high-profile event.