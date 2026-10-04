30 Obscene Videos, Data Of 200 Girls Found On Phones Of Two Men Who Pose As Women, Use Snapchat Ads To Trap Victims

Two men have been arrested for allegedly luring girls and women with promises of lucrative work-from-home jobs and subsequently obtaining objectionable private videos, police said. The accused allegedly used fake identities on social media platforms to approach their targets. They reportedly posed as women and communicated with girls through Snapchat, Instagram and WhatsApp, offering them opportunities to earn lakhs of rupees through work-from-home jobs. Police said the suspects built trust with their targets before allegedly trapping them through the online conversations.

30 Objectionable Videos Found on Mobile Phones

During the investigation, police reportedly recovered around 30 objectionable private videos from the mobile phones of the accused. Data linked to more than 200 girls was also allegedly found on the devices. The recovery has raised concerns over the extent of the alleged operation and whether more people may have been targeted through the same method.

Accused Traced to Mumbai Through Technical Evidence

The accused were traced to Mumbai with the help of technical evidence gathered during the investigation. They have been identified as Faizan Ahmed and Aamir Hussain, reports Dainik Bhaskar. According to police, the suspects allegedly created fake social media identities using names such as Vaishnavi and Tanishka. Using these identities, they reportedly contacted girls and engaged them in conversations before making offers of work-from-home employment.

Police Urge Caution on Online Job Offers

The case has prompted renewed concerns over fraudulent job offers circulating on social media platforms. Police have urged users to remain cautious while responding to strangers offering unusually high earnings for work-from-home opportunities. Investigators are examining the recovered data and electronic devices to determine the full scope of the alleged operation. Police are also looking into whether other individuals were involved and whether additional victims may have been targeted. The investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected as police analyse the digital evidence recovered from the accused.

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