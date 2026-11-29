A shocking murder case has come to light in Bihar’s Munger district, where a 30-year-old woman was found dead in a paddy field with her throat slit. Her body was recovered near Ravidas Tola in Sajua village under the Asarganj police station area on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Neelu Kumari, wife of Uday Kumar Das. Police suspect a possible love affair behind the murder. However, the exact motive is yet to be established.

Woman’s Body Found in Paddy Field, Police Launch Probe

According to reports, villagers spotted the woman’s body in the paddy field and informed the police. Following the alert, SDPO Kumar Devendra and Station House Officer Vipul Kumar reached the spot with a police team. Officers questioned villagers and family members to gather information about the incident. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team also visited the crime scene and collected evidence.

The body was later sent to Munger for a post-mortem examination. Police are waiting for the forensic findings and autopsy report to establish further details.

Husband Accuses Man Over Suspected Love Affair

The husband of Neelu, Uday Kumar Das, works as a labourer in Haryana. It is said that he came to know about the murder of his wife when he came back from Delhi on Saturday morning. They have three children.

He has charged Ankesh Kumar, who resides in Tilakpur of Bhagalpur district, in relation to the murder case. According to him, his wife used to communicate with the youth via phone calls. The maternal family of Ankesh also lives in Sajua village.

Police Investigating Multiple Angles

SDPO Kumar Devendra said the police received information about the incident after 10 am on Saturday. “Prima facie, the case appears to be a murder,” he said. Police have found indications of a suspected love affair during the initial investigation. However, officers are also examining other possible reasons behind the killing.

Further action will depend on the FSL findings and post-mortem report. The investigation is ongoing, and the allegations made by the husband are yet to be independently established.