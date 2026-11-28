A 30-year-old man was killed in a shocking incident in southwest Delhi’s Bindapur area after a filled LPG cylinder allegedly thrown from the third floor of a building during a quarrel struck him on the head. The victim, identified as Sahil, was standing outside the building when the cylinder came crashing down on him. He sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead. Police have arrested the accused, identified as Shivam Sharma alias Shiv, in connection with the incident.

LPG Cylinder Thrown During Quarrel in Delhi

The incident took place around 6.30 pm on Friday in the Talab Wala Park area of Bindapur. According to the preliminary account, Sharma, a tailor working at a factory in Bindapur, had allegedly been consuming alcohol since morning and had not gone to work. He reportedly first got into an argument with some occupants of the building in the parking area. The dispute allegedly escalated around 7 pm, following which Sharma went upstairs in anger and threw a filled LPG cylinder from the third-floor balcony. The cylinder fell directly on Sahil, who was standing below the building.

Victim Rushed to Hospital, Declared Dead

The impact of the heavy cylinder caused severe head injuries to Sahil. Hearing the commotion, local residents rushed to help him and took him to a nearby hospital. He was subsequently shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Sahil lived in the same building with his wife and their one-and-a-half-year-old son. His sudden death has left his family devastated.

Police Investigate Fatal Incident

The accused, Shivam Sharma alias Shiv, has been identified as a tailor by profession. Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the quarrel and the alleged act of throwing the cylinder from the building. The incident has raised serious concerns over public safety, as a domestic or neighbourhood dispute allegedly turned fatal for a person who was simply standing outside the building.

Also Read: Watch Video: Passenger Finds Large Rusty Iron Bolt in Vande Bharat Meal On Bengaluru-Belagavi Route; How Safe Is Food Served On Premium Trains?