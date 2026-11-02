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Home > Regionals News > 30-Year-Old Woman Was Found Dead at Home With Marks on Her Body, Then Her Mother Filed Complaint Against Her Husband

30-Year-Old Woman Was Found Dead at Home With Marks on Her Body, Then Her Mother Filed Complaint Against Her Husband

A 30-year-old woman was found dead at her home in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, with injury marks on her back and legs. Her mother has accused her husband of repeated domestic abuse. Police have arrested the accused.

Himachal Woman Found Dead at Home With Injury Marks, Husband Arrested (Photo: Canva)
Himachal Woman Found Dead at Home With Injury Marks, Husband Arrested (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-11-02 18:03 IST

A 30-year-old married woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her home in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district. The incident took place in Panyali village, under the jurisdiction of the BSL Colony police station in Sundernagar.

The deceased, identified as Neelam Kumari, allegedly faced repeated physical and mental abuse at the hands of her husband, Lajji Ram. Her family has accused him of assaulting her while under the influence of alcohol. Police have arrested the husband following a complaint filed by the woman’s mother.

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Mother’s Complaint Leads to Husband’s Arrest

Neelam’s mother, Binti Devi, approached the police and accused her son-in-law of regularly beating and mentally harassing her daughter. According to her complaint, Lajji Ram frequently assaulted Neelam after consuming alcohol. She alleged that the repeated abuse eventually led to her daughter’s death. Based on the complaint, police registered a case at the BSL Colony police station and arrested the accused husband.

Injury Marks Found on Woman’s Back and Legs

Neelam reportedly died on Sunday, November 1. Her body was found at her home with visible injury marks. According to the complaint, blue marks were found on her back and both legs. Her mother has alleged that these injuries were caused by her husband’s repeated assaults. However, the exact circumstances surrounding her death are yet to be established. Police are investigating the allegations.

Two Children Left Behind After Mother’s Death

Neelam’s death has left her two children devastated. The children have reportedly been crying and searching for their mother since the incident. The family is now seeking justice, while police continue to gather evidence to establish what happened inside the house.

What Police Said About the Mandi Woman’s Death

DSP Sundernagar Bharat Bhushan confirmed that police have collected evidence and an investigation is underway. He said the actual cause of death would become clear only after the post-mortem report arrives. Police are examining the circumstances surrounding Neelam’s death. Further details are awaited.

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30-Year-Old Woman Was Found Dead at Home With Marks on Her Body, Then Her Mother Filed Complaint Against Her Husband
Tags: crime newsDomestic AbuseHimachal newsHusband Arrestedmandipolice probeShocking CaseWoman death

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30-Year-Old Woman Was Found Dead at Home With Marks on Her Body, Then Her Mother Filed Complaint Against Her Husband

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30-Year-Old Woman Was Found Dead at Home With Marks on Her Body, Then Her Mother Filed Complaint Against Her Husband
30-Year-Old Woman Was Found Dead at Home With Marks on Her Body, Then Her Mother Filed Complaint Against Her Husband
30-Year-Old Woman Was Found Dead at Home With Marks on Her Body, Then Her Mother Filed Complaint Against Her Husband
30-Year-Old Woman Was Found Dead at Home With Marks on Her Body, Then Her Mother Filed Complaint Against Her Husband
30-Year-Old Woman Was Found Dead at Home With Marks on Her Body, Then Her Mother Filed Complaint Against Her Husband

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