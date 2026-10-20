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Home > Regionals News > 3,000 Litres of Liquor Seized From Secret Truck Compartment As Smuggling Racket Busted in Dry Bihar Before Dussehra

3,000 Litres of Liquor Seized From Secret Truck Compartment As Smuggling Racket Busted in Dry Bihar Before Dussehra

Acting on a tip-off received by Assistant Commissioner of Prohibition Rajnish, a raiding team was formed under the leadership of Inspector Anil Kumar. A joint team of Bhojpur Excise Department and the State Narcotics Control Bureau subsequently intercepted the truck bearing Uttar Pradesh registration number.

The two arrested accused have been identified as Kulveer Singh, a resident of New Roshanpura in Najafgarh in Delhi, and Satish Kumar, a resident of Rohtak district in Haryana.
The two arrested accused have been identified as Kulveer Singh, a resident of New Roshanpura in Najafgarh in Delhi, and Satish Kumar, a resident of Rohtak district in Haryana.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Tue 2026-10-20 13:28 IST

In a major crackdown on liquor smuggling in Bihar, the Prohibition and Excise Department in Bhojpur district has seized around 3,544 litres of illegal foreign liquor hidden inside a secret compartment of a DCM truck. Two suspected smugglers have also been arrested in connection with the seizure. The seized liquor is estimated to be worth around Rs 45 lakh.
 
The seizure operation took place on October 19 along the Bihaan Chaurasta main road in the Bihaan police station area. The operation came as part of an intensified crackdown on illegal liquor ahead of the Dussehra.
 
Acting on a tip-off received by Assistant Commissioner of Prohibition Rajnish, a raiding team was formed under the leadership of Inspector Anil Kumar. A joint team of Bhojpur Excise Department and the State Narcotics Control Bureau subsequently intercepted the truck bearing Uttar Pradesh registration number.
 
During the search, officials found a specially constructed secret compartment inside the truck, where a huge quantity of Imperial Blue whisky was hidden to evade detection.
 
The seized consignment include 14,040 bottles of whisky, including 9,792 bottles of 180 ml each, 3,744 bottles of 375 ml each, and 504 bottles of 750 ml each. The total quantity of liquor was estimated at 3,544.56 litres. 
 
The two arrested accused have been identified as Kulveer Singh, a resident of New Roshanpura in Najafgarh in Delhi, and Satish Kumar, a resident of Rohtak district in Haryana.
 
The raid was conducted by a team comprising Inspector Anil Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspectors Madan Lal Yadav and Rana Vikas, along with prohibition constables, Special Auxiliary Police (SAP) personnel and home guards.
 
The Prohibition and Excise Department said raids and vehicle checks would continue across the district to curb the manufacture, transportation and sale of illegal liquor. Special surveillance has been intensified during the festive season to prevent liquor smuggling.
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3,000 Litres of Liquor Seized From Secret Truck Compartment As Smuggling Racket Busted in Dry Bihar Before Dussehra
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3,000 Litres of Liquor Seized From Secret Truck Compartment As Smuggling Racket Busted in Dry Bihar Before Dussehra

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3,000 Litres of Liquor Seized From Secret Truck Compartment As Smuggling Racket Busted in Dry Bihar Before Dussehra

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3,000 Litres of Liquor Seized From Secret Truck Compartment As Smuggling Racket Busted in Dry Bihar Before Dussehra
3,000 Litres of Liquor Seized From Secret Truck Compartment As Smuggling Racket Busted in Dry Bihar Before Dussehra
3,000 Litres of Liquor Seized From Secret Truck Compartment As Smuggling Racket Busted in Dry Bihar Before Dussehra
3,000 Litres of Liquor Seized From Secret Truck Compartment As Smuggling Racket Busted in Dry Bihar Before Dussehra
3,000 Litres of Liquor Seized From Secret Truck Compartment As Smuggling Racket Busted in Dry Bihar Before Dussehra

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