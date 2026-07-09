3,035 Bihar Government Teachers To Lose Jobs Over Fake Degrees; 1,830 FIRs Registered

Over 3,000 teachers in government schools will be sacked by the Bihar government due to action taken by the state’s Education Department against the teachers who are alleged to have obtained appointments through fake degrees. This was after the Vigilance Bureau conducted an exhaustive inquiry into the recruitment of teachers from 2006 to 2015 in which it found that there had been a rampant practice of using fraudulent institutions and educational certificates. Following the inquiry results, the Education Department has decided to sack 3,035 teachers.

As per reports, officials said the Vigilance Bureau has submitted a list of teachers facing action after completing its probe. Acting on the report, authorities have already registered 1,830 FIRs, naming all 3,035 teachers as accused in the case.

Vigilance probe exposes Bihar recruitment scam spanning nearly a decade

Reportedly, the investigation found that several candidates allegedly obtained teaching jobs in Bihar using certificates issued by fake educational institutions, while others relied on forged qualification documents during the recruitment process between 2006 and 2015.

Officials said the action is part of a larger exercise to clean up the recruitment system and ensure that only genuinely qualified teachers continue to work in government schools across Bihar.

Bihar government to recover salaries and honorariums with interest

As per reports, the Education Department has also decided to recover the salaries and honorariums paid to the accused teachers during their service. Officials said the recovery will include interest, making the financial impact even more severe. The process will begin after the teachers are formally removed from service.

The probe also found that some teachers had resigned before disciplinary proceedings began, reportedly in an attempt to avoid departmental action. However, officials said resigning would not automatically protect anyone from legal action if they were found to have secured a government job through fraudulent means.

Bihar says crackdown aims to restore trust in teacher recruitment

The action is being seen as one of the largest steps taken by the Bihar Education Department against alleged fake appointments. Authorities said the drive is intended to improve transparency in recruitment and restore public confidence in the state’s school education system after years of allegations over irregular appointments.

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