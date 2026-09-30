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Home > Regionals News > 31-Year-Old Devar’s Prank With Bhabhi Turns Fatal: Put Noose Around Neck As Joke, Injured Foot Slips, Dies

31-Year-Old Devar’s Prank With Bhabhi Turns Fatal: Put Noose Around Neck As Joke, Injured Foot Slips, Dies

A 31-year-old man in Haryana’s Jind died after he allegedly put a noose around his neck as a joke while talking to his sister-in-law. A sudden loss of balance turned the prank fatal.

Suicide Case
Suicide Case

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-09-30 18:26 IST

A 31-year-old man died in a tragic incident in Haryana’s Jind district after a joke involving a noose went horribly wrong. The incident took place in Kilazafargarh village on Tuesday evening. The deceased, identified as Harish, worked for a tower company. He had been staying at home for the past two days after suffering an injury to his foot.

According to the family’s statement to police, Harish was sitting in his room on Tuesday evening when his sister-in-law came to give him water.

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Harish Put Noose Around Neck As A Joke

During the interaction, Harish reportedly made a noose using a ceiling fan and put it around his neck as a joke. His sister-in-law did not take it seriously and left the room after keeping the water there. Police said Harish’s injured foot may have caused him to lose his balance. He reportedly slipped from the table he was standing on.

The incident soon turned into a tragedy. When family members entered the room after some time, they found Harish hanging from the noose. The family immediately brought him to the Community Health Centre in Julana. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police Begin Probe Into Tragic Incident

Julana police reached the spot after getting to know about the matter and took Harish’s body into custody for further investigation. The body was then sent to Civil Hospital for further proceedings. His father, Rammehar, told police that his son was unmarried and was working with a tower company. 

After taking a statement from the family, police have officially started the proceedings. Prima facie, police are considering it an accident based on the information shared by the family in the matter. This accident has left the family shocked. The incident, which was supposed to be a joke, turned fatal for the family.

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31-Year-Old Devar’s Prank With Bhabhi Turns Fatal: Put Noose Around Neck As Joke, Injured Foot Slips, Dies
Tags: haryana

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31-Year-Old Devar’s Prank With Bhabhi Turns Fatal: Put Noose Around Neck As Joke, Injured Foot Slips, Dies

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31-Year-Old Devar’s Prank With Bhabhi Turns Fatal: Put Noose Around Neck As Joke, Injured Foot Slips, Dies

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31-Year-Old Devar’s Prank With Bhabhi Turns Fatal: Put Noose Around Neck As Joke, Injured Foot Slips, Dies
31-Year-Old Devar’s Prank With Bhabhi Turns Fatal: Put Noose Around Neck As Joke, Injured Foot Slips, Dies
31-Year-Old Devar’s Prank With Bhabhi Turns Fatal: Put Noose Around Neck As Joke, Injured Foot Slips, Dies
31-Year-Old Devar’s Prank With Bhabhi Turns Fatal: Put Noose Around Neck As Joke, Injured Foot Slips, Dies
31-Year-Old Devar’s Prank With Bhabhi Turns Fatal: Put Noose Around Neck As Joke, Injured Foot Slips, Dies

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