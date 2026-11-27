What was supposed to be a joyous family celebration turned into an unimaginable tragedy when a 32-year-old Army soldier collapsed while dancing to DJ music at his cousin’s wedding. The soldier, identified as Dushyant Kumar, died during treatment at a district hospital, leaving his wife, elderly parents and other family members devastated. His sudden death cast a pall of gloom over the wedding celebrations.

What Happened During the Wedding?

The incident took place on Tuesday night during the wedding celebrations of Devkaran, son of retired Army soldier Ranpal, who is Dushyant’s uncle. Dushyant was dancing to DJ music with his wife when he suddenly collapsed. Shocked family members immediately rushed to help him and took him to the district hospital. However, despite medical treatment, he could not be saved. The preliminary suspicion is that he suffered a cardiac arrest, although the exact cause of death would require medical confirmation.

Who Was Dushyant Kumar?

Dushyant Kumar, son of Azadveer, belonged to Paniali Kasimpur village. He was serving as a clerk in the Army’s Ordnance Corps and had joined the armed forces in 2012. He had taken leave and returned to his village on November 5 to attend his cousin Devkaran’s wedding. What was meant to be a memorable family gathering turned into a heartbreaking farewell.

Sole Son’s Death Leaves Family Devastated

Dushyant was his parents’ only child. His father, Azadveer, had worked hard to educate him and fulfil his dream of seeing him serve in the Army. He had married around five years ago, but the couple did not have children. His sudden demise has left his elderly parents and wife shattered.

Cremated With Military Honours

Following a post-mortem examination late Wednesday evening, Dushyant’s body was brought to his village. He was cremated with military honours, paying tribute to his service to the nation. His cousin Kovin lit the funeral pyre as family members and villagers gathered to bid him a final farewell.

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