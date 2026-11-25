A 32-year-old man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district for allegedly murdering his 62-year-old father-in-law following a dispute over not being invited to a family wedding. The accused reportedly slit the elderly man’s throat with a knife, bringing a family disagreement to a tragic end. The accused has been identified as Sukhveer Singh, who works at a steel manufacturing factory. According to reports, the murder was allegedly committed after tensions arose over the accused not receiving an invitation to a wedding in the family.

Dispute Over Wedding Invitation Turns Fatal

According to the available information, Sukhveer Singh was upset over not being invited to a family wedding. The disagreement reportedly escalated, leading to a confrontation with his 62-year-old father-in-law. During the incident, the accused allegedly attacked the elderly man with a knife and slit his throat, killing him. The incident has shocked the local area, as a dispute over a family function reportedly turned into a fatal act of violence.

FIR Registered at Govardhan Police Station

Following the incident, an FIR was registered at Govardhan police station based on a complaint filed by the victim’s son, who works as a farmer. Police subsequently arrested Sukhveer Singh in connection with the murder. During the investigation, officers reportedly recovered the knife allegedly used in the crime, along with the clothes the accused was wearing at the time of the incident. The recovery of these items is expected to form part of the evidence being examined by investigators.

Further Investigation Underway

Police are continuing their investigation to establish the complete sequence of events leading to the murder. Investigators are also examining the circumstances surrounding the family dispute and the alleged motive behind the attack. The case has once again highlighted how disputes within families can escalate into serious crimes. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

Also Read: 6-Year-Old Boy Climbs Shoe Rack While Playing In Corridor, Falls To Death From 11th Floor Through Open Window – What Happened?