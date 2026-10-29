32-Year-Old Man Tied With Bricks, Thrown Into Delhi’s Najafgarh Drain By Two Men: What Led To Murder?

A 32-year-old man was allegedly murdered in southwest Delhi before his body was thrown into the Najafgarh drain with bricks tied to it to prevent it from floating to the surface. Police have identified the deceased as Vikram and suspect that the killing was carried out by two men over an old dispute.

Body Recovered Near Badusarai Village

Police recovered Vikram’s body after it was spotted floating in the Najafgarh drain near Badusarai village. During the preliminary examination, investigators found injuries on the back of his head, which were reportedly caused by a heavy object. Bricks had been tied to the deceased’s body, allegedly in an attempt to keep it submerged and prevent it from surfacing. The discovery has raised suspicions that the accused tried to conceal the crime by disposing of the body in the drain. Following the recovery, the body was sent to the mortuary for a postmortem examination. The autopsy is expected to help establish the precise cause of death and provide further details about the injuries sustained by the victim.

Two Men Suspected Over Old Dispute

According to the information available, police have identified the suspected accused as Sagar and Parveen, both residents of Badusarai village. Investigators suspect that the murder was planned and carried out because of a previous dispute between the men and Vikram. The alleged motive is being examined as part of the investigation. Police are expected to investigate the circumstances leading up to the incident, including the nature of the dispute and the sequence of events surrounding the killing and disposal of the body.

Postmortem to Establish Cause of Death

The postmortem examination will be crucial in determining how Vikram died and whether the head injuries were the direct cause of death. Investigators will also seek to establish how the body was transported to the drain and when the alleged crime took place. Further details about the case, including the evidence collected and the legal action taken against the suspected accused, are awaited. The investigation is ongoing.

Also Read: Watch Video: Three Women Pull Hair, Exchange Slaps And Kicks In Uttar Pradesh Hospital – What Happened?