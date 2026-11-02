33 Women, 43 Men Found Inside Gujarat Hotel During Police Raid; What Cops Uncovered Behind Closed Doors Left Them Stunned

On Saturday night, a party was in full swing at a hotel on Kalavad Road. The occasion was a birthday. Then, acting on a secret tip, the Local Crime Branch walked in. By the time the night was over, dozens of guests had been loaded into a bus, and a video of it was racing across the internet.

The Tip-Off and the Raid

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Rakesh Desai said the Local Crime Branch team raided the hotel after receiving confidential information late on Saturday night. Police detained 43 men and 33 women on suspicion of drinking.

The Party and the Host

According to police, the party was organised by Chirag Patel to celebrate his birthday. Most of the guests were from Rajkot and Morbi. Police have not said how the party was advertised, how many people were invited or whether anyone paid to attend.

What the Police Found

The raiding team recovered 11 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), each of 750 ml, of different brands. Some were empty. Others still had liquor in them. No other intoxicating substance was recovered from the spot, police said.

Gujarat prohibits the sale and consumption of liquor, which is why the raid, the bottles and the testing carry legal weight.

The Test That Did Not Settle It

All of those present were taken to Rajkot Civil Hospital, where blood samples of 98 people were taken. The count is higher than the 76 detained, and the input does not explain the difference.

The DCP said that, during the inquiry, nobody was confirmed to have been drinking. Even so, an FIR has been registered against 38 people on the basis of the investigation. Police have not made clear how the 38 were chosen or what the charges are, and the blood reports are awaited.

The Video

A video on the internet shows police detaining several women and men and putting them on a bus. It has added to the attention on the case. It does not show what happened inside the hotel before the raid, and being on the bus is not proof of any offence.

High-profile liquor party busted at a luxury hotel in Rajkot, Gujarat. Police detained 43 men and 33 women during a raid, despite the state’s liquor ban. https://t.co/X8CxVBV0ES — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) November 1, 2026

The Hotel Under the Lens

Police are now examining the role of the hotel management. Officers are going through the hotel’s licence, past records and CCTV footage, to see whether the management knew or allowed the party to go on.

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