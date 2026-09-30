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Home > Regionals News > 34-Year-Old Women Found Dead In Hyderabad: Mystery Deepens As Aadhaar Says Durga But Hospital Records Name Sirisha; Boyfriend Allegedly Flees

34-Year-Old Women Found Dead In Hyderabad: Mystery Deepens As Aadhaar Says Durga But Hospital Records Name Sirisha; Boyfriend Allegedly Flees

A 34-year-old woman was found dead inside an OYO hotel room in Hyderabad, with police investigating her identity mismatch, a boyfriend’s alleged escape and the circumstances surrounding her death.

34-Year-Old Women Found Dead In Hyderabad. Image Credit: @chambalriver97/X
34-Year-Old Women Found Dead In Hyderabad. Image Credit: @chambalriver97/X

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-09-30 10:56 IST

A 34-year-old woman, identified as Begari Sirisha, was found dead inside Room 103 of the Gokul Pride OYO hotel in Hyderabad’s SR Nagar area on Tuesday. The discovery caused panic among staff and guests, and the hotel management immediately informed the police.

Boyfriend Accused Of Fleeing

According to police, the woman had checked in with her partner, named as Ausalapalli Srinivas. Preliminary findings suggest he allegedly assaulted her and then fled the spot. Officers say the accusation is part of the early investigation and has not been confirmed. Hotel records reportedly show that the room was booked under the name C. Ganesh, which has added another layer of doubt.

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One Woman, Two Names

The case became more complicated when investigators checked her documents. An Aadhaar card found with her carried the name Durga. However, an older record from a private hospital where she had once been treated listed her as Sirisha. Police say the reason behind the two identities is still unclear. The mismatch is now being treated as an important thread in the probe.

Earlier Treatment After Alleged Attack

Police also learned that the woman had previously received treatment at a private hospital, reportedly after being assaulted by her husband. Officers have not publicly linked that earlier incident to her death. They are examining it along with all other possible circumstances, and no single cause has been declared.

CCTV And Records Under Scrutiny

Officers from SR Nagar police station are going through the hotel’s CCTV footage to find out when the pair arrived, how they reached the room and who entered or left afterwards. Registration details and other available evidence are also being verified, so that a complete timeline of events can be built.

Cause Of Death Still Unknown

The exact reason for her death has not been established. Police have said they are keeping every possibility open until medical findings and forensic details come in. The post-mortem report is expected to play a key role in clearing up how she died.

What Happens Next

Investigators are trying to trace the man who allegedly left the hotel and confirm his exact role. They also need to settle the question of her real identity and understand why the booking was made in a third person’s name. Until those answers emerge, the case remains under investigation.

All details are based on preliminary police information and may change as the probe moves forward.

Also Read: Mumbai Rat In Dosa Case: Customer Finds Rodent In Mysore Masala Dosa At Hotel… Shaken And Vomits; FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe Leads Action

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34-Year-Old Women Found Dead In Hyderabad: Mystery Deepens As Aadhaar Says Durga But Hospital Records Name Sirisha; Boyfriend Allegedly Flees
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34-Year-Old Women Found Dead In Hyderabad: Mystery Deepens As Aadhaar Says Durga But Hospital Records Name Sirisha; Boyfriend Allegedly Flees

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34-Year-Old Women Found Dead In Hyderabad: Mystery Deepens As Aadhaar Says Durga But Hospital Records Name Sirisha; Boyfriend Allegedly Flees

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34-Year-Old Women Found Dead In Hyderabad: Mystery Deepens As Aadhaar Says Durga But Hospital Records Name Sirisha; Boyfriend Allegedly Flees
34-Year-Old Women Found Dead In Hyderabad: Mystery Deepens As Aadhaar Says Durga But Hospital Records Name Sirisha; Boyfriend Allegedly Flees
34-Year-Old Women Found Dead In Hyderabad: Mystery Deepens As Aadhaar Says Durga But Hospital Records Name Sirisha; Boyfriend Allegedly Flees
34-Year-Old Women Found Dead In Hyderabad: Mystery Deepens As Aadhaar Says Durga But Hospital Records Name Sirisha; Boyfriend Allegedly Flees
34-Year-Old Women Found Dead In Hyderabad: Mystery Deepens As Aadhaar Says Durga But Hospital Records Name Sirisha; Boyfriend Allegedly Flees

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