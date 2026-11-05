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Home > Regionals News > 36-Year-Old Husband Slits 30-Year-Old Wife’s Throat With Sharp Weapon In Karnataka, Calls Mother-in-Law to Confess – What Happened?

36-Year-Old Husband Slits 30-Year-Old Wife’s Throat With Sharp Weapon In Karnataka, Calls Mother-in-Law to Confess – What Happened?

After the murder, he reportedly called his mother-in-law, saying, "I have killed your daughter," before walking into a police station and surrendering.

A 36-year-old man slit his 30-year-old wife Padma's throat with a sharp weapon in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district.
A 36-year-old man slit his 30-year-old wife Padma's throat with a sharp weapon in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-11-05 20:53 IST

A shocking murder case has been reported from Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur district, where a 36-year-old man allegedly killed his 30-year-old wife by slitting her throat with a sharp weapon before informing his mother-in-law about the crime over the phone. The accused reportedly told her, “I have killed your daughter Padma.” Instead of fleeing after the alleged murder, he walked into a police station and surrendered. The incident took place on November 5 on the outskirts of Tatahalli village in Chikkaballapur district. Police identified the accused as Chandra, while the deceased woman was identified as his wife, Padma.

Man Calls Mother-in-Law After Allegedly Killing Wife

According to reports, Chandra allegedly attacked Padma with a sharp weapon and slit her throat, leading to her death. After the incident, he reportedly contacted his mother-in-law, Narasamma, over the phone and informed her about the killing. During the call, he allegedly said, “I have killed your daughter Padma.” The statement reportedly left the family shocked. Following the call, Narasamma approached the police and lodged a formal complaint against Chandra at the Sidlaghatta rural police station.

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Accused Walks Into Police Station to Surrender

After informing his mother-in-law about the alleged murder, Chandra reportedly went directly to the Gauribidanur rural police station and surrendered before the police. He did not attempt to flee the area or evade arrest after the incident. His decision to walk into the police station and turn himself in has added another disturbing detail to the case.

Police Launch Investigation

Police have initiated an investigation into the murder and are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident. The motive behind the alleged killing is yet to be officially established. Further details are awaited as investigators continue their probe and gather evidence in the case.
Also Read: Watch Video: 6-Year-Old Child Miraculously Rescued After Container Truck Overturns On Car In Dehradun, 4 Killed; Rescue Visuals Go Viral

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36-Year-Old Husband Slits 30-Year-Old Wife’s Throat With Sharp Weapon In Karnataka, Calls Mother-in-Law to Confess – What Happened?
Tags: Chandra murder accusedChikkaballapur murderHusband kills wifeKarnataka murder caseman surrenders to policemother-in-law phone callPadma murder casesharp weapon murder

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36-Year-Old Husband Slits 30-Year-Old Wife’s Throat With Sharp Weapon In Karnataka, Calls Mother-in-Law to Confess – What Happened?

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36-Year-Old Husband Slits 30-Year-Old Wife’s Throat With Sharp Weapon In Karnataka, Calls Mother-in-Law to Confess – What Happened?

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36-Year-Old Husband Slits 30-Year-Old Wife’s Throat With Sharp Weapon In Karnataka, Calls Mother-in-Law to Confess – What Happened?
36-Year-Old Husband Slits 30-Year-Old Wife’s Throat With Sharp Weapon In Karnataka, Calls Mother-in-Law to Confess – What Happened?
36-Year-Old Husband Slits 30-Year-Old Wife’s Throat With Sharp Weapon In Karnataka, Calls Mother-in-Law to Confess – What Happened?
36-Year-Old Husband Slits 30-Year-Old Wife’s Throat With Sharp Weapon In Karnataka, Calls Mother-in-Law to Confess – What Happened?
36-Year-Old Husband Slits 30-Year-Old Wife’s Throat With Sharp Weapon In Karnataka, Calls Mother-in-Law to Confess – What Happened?

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