A normal working day turned serious in a welding workshop in Maharashtra’s Gondia after an iron drum suddenly exploded during cutting work. In that powerful blast, a 36-year-old welding workshop operator was critically injured. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately could not survive.

The incident took place in the Chhota Gondia’s Shivnagar area, and the entire explosion was recorded on a CCTV camera. The camera showed how a small spark led to a deadly accident.

CCTV Captures Moment Iron Drum Explodes During Cutting

The deceased has been identified as Yogesh Rahangdale, 36, a resident of Shivnagar in Chhota Gondia. He owned and operated a welding workshop in the same area. According to the information available, the incident took place yesterday evening when Yogesh was cutting the upper portion of an iron drum using a cutting machine inside his workshop.

Everything appeared normal until a spark from the cutting machine came in contact with the gas remaining inside the drum. Within seconds, the drum exploded with tremendous force. The sudden blast caught Yogesh off guard and left him seriously injured.

गोंदिया: गोंदिया के वेल्डिंग वर्कशॉप में हुए भीषण विस्फोट में वर्कशॉप संचालक की मौत हो गई। मृतक की पहचान योगेश रहांगडाले के रूप में हुई है।योगेश वर्कशॉप में एक लोहे के ड्रम को कटर मशीन से काट रहे थे। इसी दौरान ड्रम के अंदर मौजूद गैस के संपर्क से जोरदार विस्फोट हुआ। https://t.co/4PyTKI5H52 — Preeti Sompura (@sompura_preeti) November 26, 2026

36-Year-Old Workshop Owner Dies During Treatment

As the heavy explosion took place and in this explosion, Yogesh got seriously injured. So, he was immediately rushed to United Hospital for emergency treatment as his injuries were serious. After examining him, doctors declared him dead. Thereafter, his body was sent to KTS District General Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The incident has left the local area in shock. The CCTV footage has also drawn attention to the serious risks involved in cutting or welding metal containers that may still contain gas or flammable substances.