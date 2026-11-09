37-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death With Iron Rods In Diwali Night Clash Between Two Groups In Sonipat, 2 Injured

A festive night in Haryana’s Sonipat district ended in bloodshed when a 37-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in a clash between two groups. The victim, identified as Deepak, was attacked at Ambedkar Park on Rohtak Road in Kharkhoda on Diwali night. Four to five men allegedly set upon him and his companions with sticks and iron rods after a dispute. Deepak suffered multiple blows to the head and died at the spot, while two of his companions were injured. The attackers fled, and Kharkhoda police have begun an investigation.

A Dispute That Turned Violent

According to preliminary information, the trouble began with an argument between two groups. The input does not say what the argument was about, who the groups were or how the quarrel started. What is known is that it did not stay verbal for long. The argument escalated into violence.

Rods and Sticks at Ambedkar Park

Four to five men allegedly attacked Deepak and his companions with sticks and iron rods. The attack took place at Ambedkar Park on Rohtak Road in Kharkhoda, a public place. These are the preliminary allegations, and police are still working to confirm what exactly happened.

Fatal Blows

Deepak was hit several times on the head. He died at the spot, according to the report. Two of his companions were also injured in the attack. The input does not say how serious their injuries are or whether they are receiving treatment.

The Attackers Disappear

After the assault, the attackers fled. No names have been given and no arrests have been reported. The input also does not say whether the accused are known to the victims.

Police at the Scene

Kharkhoda police reached the spot and began gathering evidence. Deepak’s body was sent to Sonipat Civil Hospital for post-mortem. Police are working to identify the accused and find out why the attack took place.

A Night That Changed a Family

For Deepak’s family, Diwali has turned into a time of grief. The input says nothing about his relatives, and it does not tell us about his occupation, whether he was married or whether he had children. Those details may shape how the community remembers him.

What Happens Next?

Will the post-mortem and forensic evidence reveal more about the attack? Will CCTV footage or witness statements help police name the attackers? What was the dispute that led to the fight, and was it planned or sudden? And will the two injured men be able to give statements that clarify what happened that night? Police say the search for the accused and the motive is on.

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