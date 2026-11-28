In a major crackdown on alleged ragging at Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University (KGMU), 38 MBBS students have been suspended for three months after an investigation found them involved in misconduct against their juniors. Apart from the suspension, each student has been fined Rs 25,000, their scholarships have been suspended for one year, and they have been expelled from the university hostel. The action followed the emergence of a video showing junior students being made to bow their heads and greet their seniors.

Video Shows Juniors Bowing Before Seniors

The video of the alleged ragging incident shows junior MBBS students standing in a line in front of their seniors. The juniors can be seen walking with their heads bowed and repeatedly greeting the seniors with phrases such as “Greetings, sir” and “Greetings, madam”. The footage sparked concerns over the treatment of junior students at the prestigious medical university and raised questions about the practice of ragging on campus.

उत्तर प्रदेश – लखनऊ की किंग जॉर्ज मेडिकल यूनिवर्सिटी (KGMU) में रैगिंग के आरोप में MBBS के 38 छात्र 3 महीने के लिए सस्पेंड किए गए। 25–25 हजार रुपए जुर्माना लगाया, एक साल तक छात्रवृत्ति रोकी गई, हॉस्टल से भी निकाले गए। ये अपने जूनियर छात्रों को सिर झुकाकर चलवाते थे। https://t.co/dMUZClFcq5 — Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) November 28, 2026

University Orders Probe After Initial Denial

Despite the video surfacing, the university administration initially denied that the incident amounted to ragging. However, as the matter attracted attention and pressure mounted, KGMU’s anti-ragging cell took cognisance of the allegations and initiated an investigation. The inquiry examined the incident, following which a report was submitted before the concerned committee on November 19.

Vice-Chancellor Approves Action Against 38 Students

After reviewing the investigation report, the university administration decided to take disciplinary action against the students. Following the Vice-Chancellor’s approval, the official order was issued on November 26. Under the action, all 38 students will remain suspended for three months and must pay a fine of Rs 25,000 each. Their scholarships have also been suspended for one year, while their hostel accommodation has been withdrawn. The strict measures underline the university’s response to the allegations and send a message that ragging and humiliating treatment of junior students will invite disciplinary consequences.

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