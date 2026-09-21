38-Year-Old Married Man Befriended Minor On Her Way To School, Gave Her Money, Then Showed ‘Obscene’ Videos

A 38-year-old daily-wage labourer was arrested in Hubballi, Karnataka, for allegedly showing obscene content on his mobile phone to a 10-year-old girl. The accused, identified as Mazhid Nadaf, allegedly befriended the child over the past few weeks and regularly spoke to her when she passed his house while walking to school. Police said he also gave her small amounts of money and asked her to buy items for him.

Reportedly, the matter came to light after the girl told her parents about his behaviour. They approached the police and filed a complaint at the Old Hubballi Police Station. Investigators allege that Nadaf, who is married, later tried to behave inappropriately with the child and showed her obscene videos with wrongful intentions. He was taken into custody and police are now checking his background and gathering more information.

Hubballi police investigate how accused befriended child

As per reports, Police have launched an investigation into the allegations and are examining the circumstances surrounding the contact between Nadaf and the girl. The case has also raised concerns over how adults build trust with children before allegedly exposing them to inappropriate content.

Authorities have not disclosed further details of the investigation. The allegations against Nadaf are yet to be tested through the legal process.

Hubballi and Karnataka have seen similar child-related cases

According to reports, a similar case was reported in Koppal in August, when police arrested seven people after a minor girl alleged that a youth had sexually assaulted her, recorded the act on a mobile phone and that others later used the video to blackmail her. Police said the case was registered under the POCSO Act.

In another Karnataka case, a 56-year-old pharmacist in Davanagere was arrested in 2025 after police alleged that he sexually assaulted a minor and stored and distributed explicit videos. Investigators said more than 60 graphic videos were found on his phone.

The Hubballi investigation is continuing as police examine Nadaf’s background and gather further evidence.

Also Read: 10 Class 9 Girls’ Braids Mysteriously Cut In Sleep At Andhra Pradesh Girls Hostel, Outsider Or Fellow Students?