In a shocking incident from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, the family of a 39-year-old woman performed her last rites outside her matrimonial home after she died under suspicious circumstances. The woman’s family has accused her husband and in-laws of poisoning her, alleging that she was subjected to harassment since her marriage. The deceased, identified as Vibha, had married Chandan Thakur in November 2014. Following her death, her father, Bachchu Chaudhary, lodged a police complaint against his son-in-law and several members of his family, accusing them of being involved in an alleged conspiracy that led to his daughter’s death. The decision to perform the funeral outside her matrimonial home has brought further attention to the serious allegations surrounding the case.

Family Accuses Husband and In-Laws of Murder

According to the complaint filed by Bachchu Chaudhary, Vibha had allegedly faced harassment ever since her marriage in 2014. He claimed that differences between the couple had escalated over the years, resulting in legal disputes in both Muzaffarpur and Ahmedabad, where Vibha’s parental family resides. Chaudhary has accused Chandan, his parents, sister and other family members of being involved in the alleged conspiracy behind his daughter’s death.

Woman Allegedly Given Poison-Laced Food

In his complaint, Chaudhary alleged that Vibha was served food mixed with poison on November 15. Following this, her health reportedly deteriorated suddenly. She was rushed to a hospital for treatment, but despite medical efforts, she died on November 16. The family suspects that the alleged poisoning was responsible for her death and has demanded action against those named in the complaint.

Funeral Held Outside Matrimonial Home

Following Vibha’s death, her family brought her body to her matrimonial home and performed her funeral outside the house in Muzaffarpur. The incident has raised serious questions about the circumstances surrounding her death. Police have received the complaint, and further investigation is awaited to establish the exact cause of death and verify the allegations against the husband and in-laws.

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