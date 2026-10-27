39,000 Followers, Posts Taken Down: Madhya Pradesh High Court Rejects Instagram Creator’s Plea Against Copyright Rules

The High Court of Madhya Pradesh has rejected a challenge to a regulation that mandates social media platforms to block their users from posting any copyright infringing material on the platform. The challenge was filed by a creator on Instagram who found his account suspended and the posts blocked due to third-party complaints. He claimed that the regulation was unconstitutional since it allowed a private party to resolve copyright issues outside court.

A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Alpesh Yeshvant Kogje and Justice Vivek Rusia ruled that Instagram was an intermediary under Section 2(w) of Information Technology Act, 2000 and it was obliged to adhere to due diligence requirement in the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The order was authored by Justice Vivek Rusia.

Madhya Pradesh High Court addresses creator’s account suspension and takedown complaint

The creator on Instagram had about 39,000 followers and earned money through advertisements and collaborations. His petition mentions that he had five posts removed in July 2025 following third-party complaints. Another post was removed in August 2025 following which his account was suspended.

He alleged that the platform acted without prior notice or a hearing. Emails and grievances sent to Instagram until January 2026 did not lead to the account being restored. Meta Platforms Inc., Instagram’s owner, was also made a respondent in the case.

Madhya Pradesh High Court considers constitutional challenge to IT Rules

The creator’s lawyers, Deshhit Soubhri and Kaustubh Tiwari, argued that Rule 3(1)(b)(iv) violated Articles 14, 19(1)(a), 19(1)(g) and 21 of the Constitution. They submitted that copyright disputes involve factual questions that should be decided by courts, rather than private platforms.

The Union government was represented by Deputy Solicitor General Suyash Mohan Guru. The Madhya Pradesh High Court heard the matter and reserved its order on September 17, 2026. During the hearing, the Bench orally observed that Meta owns Instagram and may take such action on its platform.

Madhya Pradesh High Court says Instagram must follow due diligence rules

The Bench found no substance in the petitioner’s arguments. It said the 2021 Rules, framed under Section 87 of the IT Act, impose due diligence duties on social media intermediaries. Removing content that infringes patents, trademarks, copyright or other proprietary rights falls within these obligations.

The court also held that Instagram, as a private platform, has the right to manage and control the content appearing on its service. It found that Rule 3(1)(b)(iv) was neither beyond the parent Act nor in conflict with the Constitution.

Madhya Pradesh High Court points to grievance and appeal mechanisms

The court noted that Rule 3(2) requires intermediaries to appoint a Grievance Officer, acknowledge complaints within 24 hours and resolve them within 15 days. Rule 3A also provides an appeal to the Grievance Appellate Committee. The Bench referred to remedies under the IT Act, including an appeal to the Cyber Appellate Tribunal, for complaints about a platform’s conduct.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court said the safeguards available under the Rules were sufficient for both complainants and users. Intermediaries receive conditional protection from liability for third-party content under Section 79 of the IT Act, provided they comply with prescribed due diligence requirements.

The ruling means affected users must pursue the available grievance and appeal mechanisms rather than challenge the rule itself through a writ petition in the first instance. The court dismissed the creator’s plea, holding that the rule does not violate Articles 14, 19 or 21 merely because a platform can act first and hear the affected user afterwards.

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